Lori Loughlin has been spotted for the first time since her split from husband Mossimo Giannulli — and she's no longer wearing her wedding ring.

On Sunday, the "Full House" actress appeared in good spirits during an outing in Los Angeles, smiling and laughing as she ran errands.

According to PageSix, dressed casually in a white tank top, black Adidas pants, and pink sneakers, Loughlin, 61, kept things simple and comfortable.

She was seen carrying a green bottle of Mountain Valley water, her car keys, and a black Bottega Veneta purse — but noticeably missing was her wedding band.

The sighting came just days after her representative confirmed that Loughlin and Giannulli, 62, have separated after nearly 28 years of marriage.

"They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage," her rep, Elizabeth Much, told People. "There are no legal proceedings at this time."

Lori Loughlin ditches wedding ring as she steps out for first time since Mossimo Giannulli split https://t.co/ZvGoajTFh1 pic.twitter.com/CDKCvdqJ2r — Page Six (@PageSix) October 7, 2025

Lori Loughlin and James Tupper Reunite on Set

Both Loughlin and Giannulli have since been seen spending time with other people.

Just one day before the split became public, Loughlin was photographed sharing a friendly hug with actor James Tupper — the former partner of the late Anne Heche — outside The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood.

The two previously worked together on the 2023 TV movie "Fall Into Winter" and again in the 2024 holiday film "A Christmas Blessing."

Meanwhile, Giannulli was seen out in Beverly Hills with fashion stylist Hannah Harrison shortly after the breakup was announced. Harrison, however, later clarified to Us Weekly that she and the designer are simply "good friends."

The longtime couple, who tied the knot in 1997, share two daughters — influencer Olivia Jade, 26, and actress Isabella Rose, 27.

Loughlin and Giannulli's marriage has faced intense public scrutiny in recent years, particularly after their involvement in the 2019 college admissions scandal.

The couple pleaded guilty in 2020 to conspiracy charges related to paying $500,000 to get their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California, DailyMail said. Loughlin served two months in federal prison, while Giannulli served five.