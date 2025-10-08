Actor Tim Curry surprised fans over the weekend by attending a special 50th anniversary screening of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Seated in a wheelchair, the 79-year-old star, who famously portrayed Dr. Frank-N-Furter, joined costar Barry Bostwick onstage before the film began, marking one of his rare public outings since suffering a near-fatal stroke in 2012.

Just before the midnight showing on October 4, Bostwick introduced Curry to enthusiastic cheers and a standing ovation. Reflecting on his decades-long friendship with Curry, Bostwick recalled, "When I first met everyone on set, Tim was the one who gave us the biggest hug and the warmest welcome," adding that he would "never forget" that moment. Curry responded with characteristic wit: "I'd like to tell you that I haven't been legless before tonight, but it wouldn't be true. Unfortunately, I'm currently sitting in a wheelchair, so get over it!"

The actor further playfully teased Bostwick, joking, "When Barry was being introduced, he was called 'OG,' and I'm assuming that means 'Old Geezer.'" Bostwick laughed in agreement, quipping, "We're all that way, Tim." Curry then quipped back, "True, but you have that beautiful white hair." The affectionate banter underscored the enduring bond between the two performers.

Curry's appearance came as part of Cinespia's outdoor screening series, which drew a diverse audience of longtime devotees and new fans. The event featured a live shadowcast performance, a dance number by choreographer Kenny Ortega, and interactive fan rituals including sing-alongs and costume contests. As the screening concluded, Curry received another standing ovation, prompting him to reflect on the film's lasting message: "Don't dream it, be it," he said, emphasizing the importance of self-expression that the cult classic championed.

Though Curry has largely stepped away from public life since his stroke, he has continued voice acting for animated projects and made occasional appearances at documentary screenings. Earlier in the anniversary season, he joined co-stars Patricia Quinn, Nell Campbell, and producer Lou Adler at the Academy Museum for a remastered 4K presentation, where he spoke about discovering the perfect accent for Frank-N-Furter during a London bus ride and praised the film's transformative impact on audiences.

Fans greeted Curry's latest appearance with heartfelt admiration, chanting "I love you" as he wheeled offstage. "I love you more," he replied, capturing the mutual affection that has kept "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" alive as a cultural phenomenon for half a century.