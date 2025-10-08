A planned Hulu docuseries chronicling Bill Belichick's first season as head coach of the University of North Carolina Tar Heels has been officially cancelled.

It was first revealed on October 7 that the project would not move forward, and other reports later confirmed the decision with a person close to the Hulu program.

Belichick announced the series in late August during a team meeting, telling players, "This is about the UNC football program. There's obviously a lot of interest in it, and it'll stream on Hulu later this fall." He added that the show would highlight "players working hard," their improvement through effort, and the trajectory of the program over the season.

The cancellation marks the second time a Belichick-related college football media project has been scrapped this year. An HBO "Hard Knocks" installment focusing on Belichick's transition from the NFL to Chapel Hill was abandoned over the summer amid reported concerns about the extent of involvement by Belichick's partner, Jordon Hudson, though UNC officials later insisted the decision rested with the coach.

Neither Hulu nor EverWonder Studio, the production company attached to the series, has issued an official statement on the cancellation. A Hulu representative did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, and EverWonder Studio declined to comment.

UNC entered the season with high expectations under the six-time Super Bowl–winning coach, but the Tar Heels have stumbled to a 2–3 record against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents. Losses by lopsided margins to TCU, UCF, and Clemson contributed to doubts about the team's on-field direction and may have influenced the decision to halt production.

Following UNC's 38–10 defeat to Clemson on October 4, Belichick remained resolute. "We're going to work through it and work our way out of it," he said. "Keep working every week to prepare for the next team, and that's what we're going to do".

UNC will use its upcoming bye week to regroup before facing California on October 17. Meanwhile, the story of Belichick's transition to college football will continue off camera, leaving fans and media to wonder whether the docuseries might be revived if the program's fortunes improve.