Meghan Markle's visit to Paris Fashion Week got the spotlight not just because of her white Balenciaga outfit but also due to her interaction with Vogue's Anna Wintour.

The encounter between them, observed by body language expert Judi James for The Mirror US, seemed to indicate a happy greeting between the two despite previous buzz about a feud.

Warm Exchange Amid Past Rumors

Meghan Duchess of Sussex greeting Anna Wintour at Balenciaga Fashion Show 😍 pic.twitter.com/2d7he31Kkz — Katerina 🇺🇦 (@Le__Katerina) October 4, 2025

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, attended the Balenciaga Spring/Summer 2026 show to support her friend Pierpaolo Piccioli, the brand's new creative director. A spokesperson told PEOPLE that Meghan wanted to support his "new creative chapter."

Video footage showed Meghan greeting Wintour and film director Baz Luhrmann.

According to James, Meghan's first discomfort passing "obvious signals of warmth" to her when she saw Wintour.

Her physical signs of relaxation, her smile turning more friendly, and she slightly inclined her head at the same time making the sound "Aw" that could be heard.

James mentioned that Wintour gave the impression of being "very pleased" and that both women kept looking into each other's eyes and holding each other's arms while they were touching with their cheeks and exchanging kisses.

The expert said their gestures projected "a warm relationship," despite speculation about an earlier fallout.

Alleged Vogue Rift

Reports of a clash between Meghan and Wintour began after claims that the Duchess's team "micromanaged" a potential Vogue cover story.

Sources told Mail Online that Meghan's staff wanted to control the content and pushed for a cover placement. The feature was later canceled, with one insider alleging Wintour grew frustrated and pulled the story. Neither woman has addressed the claim.

Meghan's relationship with Vogue is a long one, going back to 2019 when she was a guest editor for the magazine's Forces for Change issue, which was her fastest-selling edition in ten years. However, her "requests" for overseeing a new project were said to have caused a rift with the ex-Vogue UK editor Edward Enninful, by which Meghan's "demands" for control over a new project led to tension with former Vogue UK editor Edward Enninful, as insiders revealed.

According to Page Six, she also approached Wintour in hopes of securing both U.S. and U.K. covers, a move that some said complicated the process.

Awkward Air Kiss with Pierpaolo Piccioli

#MeghanMarkIe making everything awkward, greeting Balenciaga Creative Director Pier Paolo Piccioli after the show. She’s incapable of being cool. I’m noticing a new facial expression when she’s posing at this event-the stone faced squint. Because she’s very serious and very… pic.twitter.com/taQwnQk8Zi — Princess CarParkle 👑 (@unreMARKLEble) October 5, 2025

During the same Paris event, Meghan experienced a brief mishap while greeting Piccioli. As she leaned in for an air kiss, her nose appeared to bump into his sunglasses. James told The Mirror UK the awkward moment was caused by Piccioli standing too close and missing Meghan's non-verbal cues.

"It was Piccioli who created the cringe moment," James said.

"He moved in too fast, kept his shades on, and tried to steer Meghan toward the cameras. She regained control quickly, extending her arm to guide him."

James compared that exchange with Meghan's polished greeting to Wintour, which she described as "a top-drawer fashion ritual."

While air kisses are common in the fashion world, James said Meghan and Wintour's interaction suggested "a conscious effort to show there's no feud."