Charlie Hunnam underwent a dramatic physical and psychological transformation to portray notorious serial killer Ed Gein in Netflix's "Monster: The Ed Gein Story," which premiered on October 3, 2025.

The 45-year-old actor lost 30 pounds in just three weeks and spent months researching the infamous murderer known as the "Butcher of Plainfield" to deliver an authentic portrayal of one of America's most disturbing criminals.

The "Sons of Anarchy" star initially struggled with the physical demands of the role after putting on his costume for the first time. Hunnam realized he needed to alter his appearance to match Gein's skeletal frame drastically. The rapid weight loss was accomplished in approximately three weeks, which the actor described as "not a pleasant process."

Beyond the physical transformation, Hunnam dedicated extensive effort to capturing Gein's distinctive voice and mannerisms. The actor went to extraordinary lengths to obtain rare audio recordings of the real criminal, tracking down materials that even Netflix's research team could not access. Director Max Winkler noted that "our best researchers couldn't get it, but Charlie got it, because he's Charlie and he does crazy shit."

Hunnam contacted Joshua Kunau, producer of the documentary "Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein," who provided access to a 70-minute interview with Gein conducted the night of his arrest. This previously unavailable recording proved crucial in developing the character's voice, which Hunnam described as childlike and affected.

The psychological preparation for the role proved equally challenging. Hunnam focused on understanding the motivations behind Gein's crimes rather than simply recreating the horrific acts themselves. The actor delved into the murderer's traumatic relationship with his abusive mother, Augusta, who reportedly told him daily that she hated him for not being born female.

Hunnam's method acting approach extended to studying Gein's physical presence and energy. The actor worked to embody someone who had been isolated and malnourished, describing how he learned "not to take up a lot of space, not to be sort of front and centre and too confident in my physicality." This attention to detail included learning dance routines and how to play the accordion for specific scenes.

The transformation represents one of Hunnam's most extreme physical and psychological commitments to a role. The actor acknowledged the vast difference between his own personality and that of Gein. His dedication to authenticity helped create what critics are calling one of the most unsettling and compelling performances in the Monster anthology series.