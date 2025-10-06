Audiences at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall erupted in cheers Monday evening when Timothée Chalamet and director Josh Safdie revealed that their new sports drama, "Marty Supreme," would receive its world premiere that very night as part of the New York Film Festival's secret screening program.

The announcement came after festival organizers had billed the event simply as a "secret screening," only for Safdie to stride onstage alongside Chalamet to break the news to an astonished crowd.

Safdie told attendees that he had completed the final cut of the film at 2 a.m. the previous morning, joking, "I hate surprises too, but you are the first audience to see this movie," before introducing Chalamet for his NYFF debut in the new feature. Chalamet, a New York native who attended high school near Alice Tully Hall, quipped that it was "fucking awesome" to return to his hometown for the film's unveiling.

Produced by A24 on a reported $70 million budget, making it the studio's most expensive production to date, "Marty Supreme" follows the rise of Marty Mauser (Chalamet), a dreamer determined to make his mark in the fiercely competitive world of 1950s ping-pong. Written by Safdie alongside frequent collaborator Ronald Bronstein, the script draws inspiration from the life of table tennis player Marty Reisman, though Safdie has emphasized its fictionalized narrative.

The movie's cast includes Gwyneth Paltrow as Carol Dunne, the wife of Mauser's rival; Odessa A'zion; Tyler Okonma; Fran Drescher; Penn Jillette; Sandra Bernhard; and Kevin O'Leary. Darius Khondji shot the film on 35 mm, capturing gritty street-level energy across New York's five boroughs, where principal photography took place from September to December 2024, with additional scenes shot in Japan earlier this year.

Festival programmers have long used NYFF's secret screening slot to surprise cinephiles and industry insiders. Previous unannounced world premieres at the Main Slate include titles by Kathryn Bigelow and Luca Guadagnino. By choosing Alice Tully Hall, Safdie and Chalamet underscored the film's deep ties to New York City, both in setting and creative vision.

"Marty Supreme" is slated for a wide theatrical release on December 25, positioning it as a contender in next year's awards season. With its blend of period authenticity, emotionally driven performances, and Safdie's signature kinetic direction, the film's impromptu festival debut has already generated significant buzz among critics and enthusiasts alike.