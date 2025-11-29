Kim Kardashian got a surprising health warning on the newest episode of "The Kardashians," where a brain scan showed low activity in the front part of her brain.

The results, explained by brain expert Dr. Daniel Amen, came just as she was preparing for the California bar exam, adding new weight to the stress she has already been facing.

During the episode, Dr. Amen showed Kim what he called "holes" in her scan—areas where the brain wasn't working as strongly as it should, TMZ reported.

He told her the low activity was likely caused by chronic stress. "With your frontal lobes, as they work now, it would be harder to manage stress," he said, explaining that the pressure of studying could be the main reason her brain looked this way.

Kim, who recently turned 45, didn't take the news easily. She shook her head as she looked at the results and insisted, "That just can't be. I'm not accepting that."

Sitting beside family friend Scott Disick, she said she wanted a plan to get things under control because she had important goals to reach this summer.

Kim Kardashian learned that she has ‘low brain activity’ in her frontal lobe while getting a scan in the latest episode of ‘The Kardashians’:



“That just can’t be… Not accepting. I got to get on a plan to really figure this out because I have sh*t to do this summer.” pic.twitter.com/m7YZYixMxe — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 29, 2025

Kim Kardashian Assures Fans She's Okay After Brain Tests

The scan came shortly after the show revealed she had a small brain aneurysm, which led her to undergo even more tests.

Kim later told "Good Morning America" that she visited Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for additional scans and assured fans that she is okay, saying, "Everything works out."

Despite the worrying images, Dr. Amen was clear on one comforting point: Kim is not at high risk for Alzheimer's disease.

According to USA Today, he also reminded her that she stays positive even under pressure. Kim echoed that confidence in her confessional, saying, "I have a beautiful brain."

Still, the stress around her legal studies hasn't eased up. Kim confirmed this month that she did not pass the California bar exam in July. She told followers she plans to keep going after starting her law journey six years ago.

"No shortcuts, no giving up – just more studying and even more determination," she wrote. She added that coming close to passing only pushes her harder for the next try.