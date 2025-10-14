Hilaria Baldwin says harsh online criticism played a major role in her early exit from "Dancing With the Stars."

The 41-year-old reality star and mother of seven believes she was "bullied off the show" after weeks of being targeted by negative comments on social media.

During an Instagram Live session on October 12, Baldwin told fans she and her dance partner, Gleb Savchenko, didn't stand a chance against the wave of online hate. "I did get bullied off the show," she said. "That is for sure."

Baldwin and Savchenko were eliminated during week four of season 34. While many fans were surprised by their departure, Baldwin said the emotional toll of online criticism became too heavy to bear.

"There was some bullying going on aimed at me over the past few weeks," she said in a separate Instagram video posted on October 11. "It was very coordinated and strategic," ENews reported.

The former yoga instructor, who stars in "The Baldwins" alongside husband Alec Baldwin, has long faced online backlash.

She said that negativity from strangers still shocks people who meet her in real life.

"One of the most common things people say when they actually meet me is how surprised they are by the negativity I receive," she explained.

"Because in reality, I am none of the negative things that some people say—and that breaks my heart."

Hlaria Baldwin said she was "bullied" off of "Dancing with the Stars."https://t.co/fDEENfyWJ8 — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) October 13, 2025

Hilaria Baldwin Denounces Years of Harassment and Hate

Baldwin used her platform on World Mental Health Day to talk about how bullying affects not only her but countless others.

"They take lives and demolish mental health," she said, calling out what she described as ongoing "campaigns of hate."

According to OK Magazine, she added, "Some of the people who have harassed me for years and misrepresented me will only be satisfied when I'm gone. It seems that nothing I say or do will ever be right in their eyes."

Despite the difficult experience, Baldwin expressed gratitude for her time on "Dancing With the Stars" and for the fans who supported her.

"I'm so grateful for this experience," she said. "I never thought I would dance again, and I have all of you to thank for writing into the show and making this wild experience happen."

She ended her message on a hopeful note, saying she plans to cheer on the remaining contestants.

"I'm so blessed that I got to share this with my family," Baldwin said. "I loved everybody I met there, and I'm excited to cheer on my castmates."