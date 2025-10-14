Brittany Cartwright is single again, just two months after going public with Brandon Hanson. The "Vanderpump Rules" alum shared the news on her podcast "When Reality Hits" on October 10, confirming the short relationship had come to an end.

"Little side note, I'm single," the 36-year-old reality star said during the episode. "We actually did not last."

Cartwright explained that she and Hanson, whom she had known for years, were friends before becoming romantic.

However, things moved faster than expected once their relationship became public. "It was kind of like a whirlwind relationship. It went into the public way sooner than we ever would have wanted it to," she said.

The couple's romance was revealed in August when they attended a Los Angeles event together and were later seen on a beach getaway in Mexico, PageSix reported. But the distance proved to be a problem.

Cartwright revealed that the three-hour separation and Hanson's responsibilities as a father of three made the relationship too difficult to maintain.

"I just could not do the long distance," she said. "He's got a lot of obligations with his three kids and jobs... it was just too tough to keep it going."

Brittany Cartwright and Brandon Hanson split 2 months after debuting relationship https://t.co/b2qTT2vSjv pic.twitter.com/3LNQsBRxrk — Page Six (@PageSix) October 13, 2025

Brittany Cartwright Talks Healing After Divorce

According to People, despite the breakup, Cartwright spoke kindly about Hanson and their time together. "We still care a lot about each other," she said. "It ended amicably. Hopefully, we can remain friends."

Cartwright also addressed online rumors suggesting Hanson paid for her recent cosmetic surgery.

"Your girl is single and definitely nobody paid for my surgery but me," she said. "I'm a boss, I got this. All by myself and I'm happy."

The reality star added that being single is what she needs right now. "I still have a lot of healing to do, a lot of learning to do," she said, referring to her ongoing divorce from Jax Taylor, with whom she shares a 4-year-old son, Cruz.

Cartwright filed for divorce in August 2024 after five years of marriage. She has since been granted full custody of Cruz, who was diagnosed with autism earlier this year.

Reflecting on her breakup with Hanson, Cartwright said she feels confident in her decision. "It just wasn't for me," she said. "So I'm single — tell your friends!"