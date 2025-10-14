Andy Cohen, host of "Watch What Happens Live," recently addressed the shocking news surrounding "Real Housewives of Potomac" star Dr. Wendy Osefo and her husband, Eddie Osefo, who were arrested and charged with multiple fraud-related felonies.

On his SiriusXM radio show, "Andy Cohen Live," Cohen opened up about the situation, expressing sadness and support for the couple.

The arrest took place on October 9 in Westminster, Maryland, where Wendy and Eddie Osefo were charged with 16 counts, including seven felony fraud charges for Wendy and nine for Eddie.

Both were also charged with several misdemeanor conspiracy fraud counts and giving false statements to police.

The charges stem from an alleged fraudulent burglary claim they reported in April 2024, where the couple said numerous expensive items, including jewelry and luxury goods worth over $200,000, were stolen from their home while they were away.

According to ENews, Cohen explained on his show, "Like all of you, I found out about the charges against Wendy and Eddie Osefo on Friday morning and there's not much that I can say. I know nothing of the charges more than you guys do, than what I've read."

He added, "I'm really sad about this. I'm a Wendy fan and she has been a great Housewife and a great role model."

Andy Cohen Breaks Silence on Wendy Osefo’s Arrest, Admits He’s “Sad” as He Recalls 'RHOP' Star Being a “Great Role Model” With “Solid” Values https://t.co/gCwFJsUtFv pic.twitter.com/Oa64m8LuQG — Reality Blurb (@RealityBlurb) October 14, 2025

Andy Cohen Praises Wendy Osefo's Family Values

Cohen praised Wendy for consistently promoting education and strong family values, saying, "I'm really thinking about her and her family."

The couple posted a $50,000 bond and were released the next day.

Their representative released a statement confirming that Wendy and Eddie are "back home safely with their family and in good spirits."

The statement also thanked friends, fans, and colleagues for their support and asked for privacy as they prepare for their day in court. The Osefos are scheduled to appear in court in November.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office revealed details from the investigation, noting that many of the items reported stolen had been returned to stores or were seen worn by the homeowners after the reported burglary.

Prosecutors allege the couple sought an insurance claim of $450,000 for personal property loss, which is part of the ongoing legal case, People reported.

Wendy and Eddie have three children together: Karter, Kruz, and Kamrynn. Wendy is a former professor with impressive academic credentials, including being the first Black woman to earn a doctorate in Public Affairs-Community Development from Rutgers University.