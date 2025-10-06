Hilaria Baldwin is clearing the air after fans speculated about the state of her marriage to Alec Baldwin.

The "Dancing with the Stars" contestant addressed the rumors head-on after being spotted without her wedding ring during rehearsals.

In a lighthearted Instagram video posted on October 5, Hilaria, 41, responded to a fan who asked why she wasn't wearing her ring.

"Don't worry, Cammy," she wrote, tagging the commenter. "Got my Alec stand-in here while he is gone working."

The yoga instructor then cuddled a plush toy of Alec's "Beetlejuice" character, Adam Maitland, while the movie's theme music played in the background, ENews said.

To put the rumors to rest, she zoomed in on her hand and showed her wedding band, adding, "And ring is right here (though I don't wear it to practice because it hurts with the crazy stuff we are doing)."

Her playful response came after weeks of online chatter about why she appeared without her ring during "Dancing with the Stars" rehearsals.

The mom of seven explained that the decision was purely practical, given the physical routines she's been performing with her dance partner, Gleb Savchenko.

Hilaria Baldwin Thanks Alec Baldwin for DWTS Support

While Alec, 66, has been away working, he's still shown full support for his wife's latest project. During the "Dancing with the Stars" season premiere on September 16, the actor attended with several of their children — Carmen, 11, Rafael, 10, Leonardo, 8, Romeo, 7, Eduardo, 4, María, 4, and Ilaria, 2 — to cheer her on.

"I'm very grateful that my family is here and supporting me," Hilaria says after her first performance.

"I think being a mom, your job is to support everybody else and often put yourself last. I love that, but it's also fun to have them support me for once."

She also revealed to People that Alec had encouraged her to join the show long before she agreed to do so. "He's been wanting me to do this for a very long time, and he's very supportive," she shared.

Hilaria said joining "Dancing with the Stars" was an unexpected opportunity. "I just signed up for this right before it started," she admitted. "It was one of those crazy last-minute things where I was like, 'What am I doing?'"

Despite the gossip, Hilaria made it clear that her marriage remains strong. "I did it, and I'm here, and I'm happy," she said — with her ring shining proudly once again.