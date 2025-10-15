Cher and her boyfriend, music producer Alexander "AE" Edwards, turned heads in New York City over the weekend as they mixed business with pleasure — sharing love, laughter, and scoops of her own Cherlato ice cream.

The 79-year-old music icon and her 39-year-old partner arrived hand in hand at the grand opening of Alan Faena's new West Chelsea hotel on Friday, October 11.

The couple attended a private preview of "Amaze, Vogue, Ascend, Flourish," a vibrant art installation that transformed the hotel courtyard into a retro-style roller-skating rink.

A guest at the event told Page Six, "Cher and her boyfriend were very close and stuck together... They seem very much in love and happy to be together."

The source added that the pair looked comfortable and carefree as they mingled with friends and guests throughout the night.

When they weren't enjoying the art and music, Cher and Faena personally served guests Cherlato, the singer's gelato brand she launched in 2023 with New Zealand chef Gianpaolo "Giapo" Grazioli.

The frozen dessert cart became one of the main attractions of the evening, drawing a crowd that included Gayle King, Lady Bunny, Amy Sacco, Ashley Longshore, and Grace Faena.

Cher and boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards look ‘very much in love’ at the Faena in NYC https://t.co/GNkkQ4WnVG pic.twitter.com/bIPNRy2j3w — Page Six (@PageSix) October 13, 2025

Cher Glows in NYC Night Out with Boyfriend

According to Yahoo, another insider described the mood as lively and full of joy, saying, "She was in great spirits, hanging out with friends and her boyfriend. The entire night felt electric and free."

After the event, Cher and Edwards were seen dining at Indochine, one of Manhattan's iconic restaurants, joined by friends including Domenico Dolce, jeweler Loree Rodkin, and stylist Patti Wilson.

Their NYC weekend was another reminder of how strong their relationship remains.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in late 2022 when Cher shared a photo of Edwards holding a diamond ring, though she later clarified they were not engaged.

Despite a brief split in 2023, the two rekindled their relationship later that year and have been nearly inseparable since — appearing together at major fashion shows, red carpet events, and even in the recording studio.

Earlier this year, Cher confirmed that she's working on new music with Edwards, calling him "a brilliant producer and writer."