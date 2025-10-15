Nick Mangold, a former New York Jets star and seven-time Pro Bowler, is asking for help as he battles a serious health condition.

On Tuesday, October 14, the Jets shared a heartfelt message from Mangold on their Instagram, where he opened up about his fight with chronic kidney disease.

At 41, former NFL player Nick Mangold is sharing that he was first diagnosed in 2006 with a genetic condition that has caused ongoing kidney issues.

After nearly two decades of managing his health, the former NFL center is now undergoing dialysis and is in need of a kidney transplant.

"I always knew this day would come, but I thought I would have had more time," Mangold wrote.

"Unfortunately, I do not have any family able to donate at this time, so this is why I'm reaching out to you, our NY Jets and Ohio State communities."

According to People, Mangold shared that he's currently searching for a kidney donor who has blood type O.

Those willing to be tested can contact Columbia University Irving Medical Center and use his full name — Nicholas Mangold, born January 13, 1984 — on the application form.

The longtime Jets lineman shared how hard this journey has been but said he's trying to stay strong.

"While this has been a tough stretch, I'm staying positive and focused on the path ahead," he said.

Nick Mangold Thanks Supporters Amid Kidney Battle

Mangold expressed optimism about his recovery, saying he's hopeful for brighter days ahead and is determined to regain his full strength soon, CNN reported.

Mangold also took a moment to thank everyone who has supported him through his health journey.

He said the experience made him realize how fortunate he is to have a caring family, friends, and a strong community by his side.

He added that he's deeply grateful to anyone willing to consider becoming a donor.

Mangold was drafted 29th overall by the Jets in the 2006 NFL Draft after a standout college career at Ohio State, where he won a national title in 2002.

He played his entire 11-year NFL career with the Jets, appearing in 171 games and becoming one of the most respected centers in the league.

He earned seven Pro Bowl selections and was named an All-Pro three times.

In 2022, Mangold was inducted into the Jets' Ring of Honor, and just last month, he was listed as a nominee for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026.