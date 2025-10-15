Meghan Markle kept herself busy with a whirlwind of engagements from New York to Paris over the past weeks.

An industry source said that these events were signaling of a new brand launch in either fashion or beauty.

The Duchess of Sussex addressed attendees at Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, speaking about her experience as a "high-profile business founder." She talked about the creation of her American Riviera Orchard lifestyle brand and the real-life side of a business being watched by the public.

This was after a series of highly visible events in New York, such as intimate dinners, charity events, and a ball where she and Prince Harry were given the Humanitarians of the Year award.

Beauty And Fashion Speculation Grows

An Instagram reel released overnight showed Meghan applying unbranded cosmetics. The clip set off a wave of speculation that she may be testing products for a future makeup line or a collaboration with a beauty label.

Her recent visit to Paris Fashion Week also fueled talk of a fashion move. She attended the Balenciaga Spring-Summer 2026 show, which one source described as "a moment" for her. Another insider told the Daily Mail that "fashion is where she will aim her focus now."

The event's headliner was Selena Gomez, whose Rare Beauty empire made her a billionaire. Observers noted the timing and setting as a strategic backdrop for Meghan's potential pivot toward beauty or couture.

Over six days, Meghan was photographed at Soho House with Ed Sheeran, per People, dining with Serena Williams, and meeting with Vogue editor Chloe Malle. She also visited Gloria Steinem.

PR strategist Mark Borkowski told the Daily Mail that Meghan's approach looks like a deliberate campaign to re-establish her global presence. He said she is "trying her hand to re-enter the global stage without waiting for an invitation."

One PR executive described this moment as "Meghan 3.0," pointing to her visible attempts to reposition herself after a turbulent year.

At the New York gala, attorney Laura Marquez-Garrett defended awarding the Sussexes the Humanitarians of the Year title. According to AP, she wrote that "no one has done more for the thousands of families the Social Media Law Center serves than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

She detailed how the couple have offered direct support to families affected by online abuse, including personal calls and visits.

Business Positioning

Meghan's business presence has grown steadily. Her As Ever lifestyle line sold out minutes after its initial launch in April, though later releases did not match that pace.

She has returned to Instagram, started the "Confessions of a Female Founder" podcast, and launched new lifestyle products. Her public statements in Washington framed her next steps as scaling a "long-lasting business empire" built on influence and visibility.