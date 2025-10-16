Kate McKinnon has been announced as the newest addition to the cast of the popular "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" series for its upcoming third season.

The actress will portray Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love and beauty, adding to the show's lineup of mythological characters.

The news was confirmed by the show's producers, who highlighted McKinnon's unique ability to bring both humor and depth to the role. Aphrodite is known in Greek mythology as a central figure whose influence impacts many of the gods and mortals alike. McKinnon's casting signals that the third season will continue to explore rich mythological stories, expanding the narrative beyond the main demigod characters.

The Hollywood star is well-known for her impressive career in comedy and acting, notably as a prominent cast member of "Saturday Night Live" and in various film roles. Her distinctive comedic style and versatility will bring a fresh energy to the character of Aphrodite, who has not yet been introduced in the series.

The third season of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" will continue adapting Rick Riordan's acclaimed book series, which follows the adventures of Percy Jackson, a teenager who discovers he is a demigod, the son of Poseidon. The show has been praised for its faithful adaptation of Riordan's work and for capturing the spirit of the book series with high production values and engaging performances.

Fans can expect the arrival of Aphrodite to add new dynamics to the story, especially as the series delves deeper into the interaction between gods, goddesses, and their demigod children. The goddess of love is likely to play a pivotal role in upcoming plotlines, given her historical significance and complex personality in mythology.

Production schedules indicate that McKinnon will be involved in multiple episodes as the show continues to build its world and characters. The third season is currently in active development, with an official release date yet to be confirmed.

With McKinnon joining the cast, anticipation grows around how the series will blend mythological elements with its character-driven storytelling. Her involvement is expected to attract both existing fans of the books and new viewers interested in compelling mythological narratives.