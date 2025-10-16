Jim Carrey is in talks to star as George Jetson in Warner Bros.' upcoming live-action adaptation of the classic animated sitcom "The Jetsons."

The studio has reportedly approached the 63-year-old actor for the lead role, marking his first major starring role since reprising Dr. Robotnik in the "Sonic the Hedgehog" franchise through 2024.​

The project is said to be penned and directed by Colin Trevorrow, best known for helming "Jurassic World: Dominion." Trevorrow is reportedly collaborating with writer Joe Epstein on the screenplay, though plot details remain under wraps. If finalized, this would reunite Carrey with a high-profile tentpole production after his recent focus on voice roles and selective live-action appearances.​

"The Jetsons" originally aired on ABC from 1962 to 1963, chronicling the adventures of a futuristic family living in Orbit City. The series followed George Jetson, his wife Jane, teenage daughter Judy, young son Elroy, their dog Astro, and robot maid Rosie as they navigated everyday life amid flying cars, moving sidewalks, and domestic robots. The Hanna-Barbera creation enjoyed several revivals through the 1980s and spawned the animated film "Jetsons: The Movie" in 1990, which featured the voices of George O'Hanlon and Mel Blanc.​

Live-action adaptations of "The Jetsons" have been attempted for decades but never reached fruition. Past incarnations included early-2000s efforts with directors Adam Shankman and Robert Rodriguez attached, as well as a 2017 ABC sitcom pilot executive-produced by Robert Zemeckis. Warner Bros. previously adapted a similar Hanna-Barbera property, "The Flintstones," into a live-action hit in 1994, suggesting the studio sees potential in translating its space-age counterpart to the big screen.​

Carrey's discussions come after he described his 2022 comments about retirement as "power-resting" rather than stepping away permanently. His track record includes seminal comedy roles in "The Mask" and "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," alongside his recent blockbuster turn as a video-game villain. A green light for "The Jetsons" would signal Carrey's return to headline status, bringing his trademark physicality and comedic timing to the role of America's favorite space-age dad.​

Warner Bros. and Carrey's representatives have not issued public statements about the negotiations. With principal cast and crew yet to be confirmed, industry watchers will look for official announcements in the coming weeks as the studio positions the project within its growing slate of tentpole titles.