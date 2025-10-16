Oscar-winning actress and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow is speaking out for the first time about "Gwyneth: The Biography, the unauthorized book written by journalist Amy Odell. And she's not holding back.

In a recent interview with British Vogue, Paltrow, 53, called the biography "boring" and "badly written," adding that she hasn't even read it herself. Instead, her husband Brad Falchuk took a quick look and gave her his honest opinion.

"My husband flicked through it, just because I was like: 'What is in this?'" Paltrow explained.

"He said, 'It's as if somebody put in a prompt in ChatGPT and said: mine every 'Daily Mail' article and write a biography about Gwyneth Paltrow.'"

She added that he described it as "just bad. It's really badly written."

The book, released in July, claims to be based on over 220 interviews with people close to the actress, People said.

Odell said her goal was to show the "real" Gwyneth — exploring her career, family, friendships, and role as the CEO of Goop. But Paltrow strongly disagrees with how she was portrayed.

"She totally missed everything — the truth of who I am, what my impact is," said the "Iron Man" star. "It was all rubbish, the things that I supposedly said."

Gwyneth Paltrow calls the author of her biography a "hack" and refutes the book's claims that her leadership caused chaos at Goop.



“That bothers me. ‘Oh, Goop has a toxic culture.’ That drives me insane because we have never had that. Granted we’ve had a couple of toxic people… pic.twitter.com/OmYafc2R2I — Variety (@Variety) October 15, 2025

Gwyneth Paltrow Criticizes Biography

Paltrow was especially upset about how the media picked up and spread stories from the book, many of which she says were false. But her biggest issue may be what the book represents.

"I think it's very sexist," she said, questioning why male figures like Steve Jobs or Leonardo da Vinci get top biographers like Walter Isaacson, while she gets what she calls "this hack."

"Why do the men get Walter Isaacson and I get this hack?" she said, followed by a laugh with the interviewer.

Still, the actress found at least one claim in the book amusing. According to ENews, when told that the author credited her with inventing the term "ghosting" in dating, Paltrow chuckled and replied, "Oh, that is boss. I didn't know that. OK, I'll take that."

Author Amy Odell has not publicly responded to Paltrow's comments. However, she previously said writing the book was a "fascinating experience" and praised the research that went into it.

Paltrow, who recently attended Milan Fashion Week and is promoting a new film with Timothée Chalamet, made it clear she has no plans to read the biography.

"Oh God, no," she said when asked if she'd read it. And judging by her comments, she doesn't need to.