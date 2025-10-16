Paris Jackson, the 27-year-old daughter of late pop star Michael Jackson, has reportedly received around $65 million in benefits from her father's estate, according to newly filed court documents.

The disclosure comes amid an ongoing legal dispute over how the estate's money has been managed — especially payments made to law firms.

The information was included in a filing submitted on October 9 to the Superior Court of California.

In the document, lawyers defending the estate's executors said Paris wouldn't have received such a large amount without the financial work they did after Michael Jackson's death in 2009.

"She would have never received that had the Executors followed a typical playbook for an Estate like this one," the filing stated.

At the time of his passing, Michael Jackson was more than $500 million in debt, ENews reported.

The estate's executors argue that since then, their decisions helped turn that debt-ridden estate into a multi-billion-dollar empire, now valued at over $2 billion.

"Few have benefited more from the Executors' business judgment than Petitioner herself," they wrote in the filing.

Paris Jackson Questions Estate Bonuses

According to People, Paris filed her own petition in June, raising concerns about $625,000 in "premium payments" made to three law firms in 2018.

She questioned why those firms were paid bonuses for legal work that wasn't fully documented.

"Even worse, these payments appear... to consist of lavish gratuities bestowed upon already well-compensated counsel," her legal team said. They also pointed out that at least two of the firms were paid in full, which they believe violates court orders.

In response, the estate lawyers pushed back, saying the bonuses were fair and only awarded for "extraordinary services and results." They claim all such payments were either approved or still subject to court review.

The court battle also centers on a 2010 order that gave executors permission to pay legal fees without asking for court approval each time.

Paris wants that rule changed, but the estate's attorneys argue her challenge violates California's anti-SLAPP law, which protects legal rights to file in court.

Still, the estate acknowledged Paris' right to question their decisions — as long as it's done the right way.

With the estate having reportedly earned nearly $300 million in 2018 alone, the lawyers say a $600,000 bonus shouldn't be considered unreasonable.

A hearing on the case is set for Thursday, October 16, where the court will consider both sides' arguments.