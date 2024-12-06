It's a happy day of the Jackson family, because Michael Jackson's daughter, Paris Jackson, is officially engaged to Justin Long.

The 26-year-old singer and actress shared the news of her engagement in a series of pictures that were posted to her Instagram on Dec. 6.

"Happy birthday my sweet blue," her post began.

"Doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind and i couldn't dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with," Jackson added.

"Thank you for letting me be yours. I love you," her post concluded.

The carousel of photos accompanying the loving caption featured an inside look at the couple's relationship including adorable photobooth snaps, selfies of the couple -- who began dating in 2022 -- a look at their Halloween costumes as well as them snuggling on a tour bus.

Hidden in the series of pictures, Jackson included a picture of the proposal itself. When she got engaged, Jackson wore jean shorts with tights and knee-high brown boots, plus a cream-colored sweater she paired with a matching fiddler cap.

Long wore black pants, boots and a white button-down as he knelt on one knee in front of Jackson. The actress was all smiles for the occasion.

Since her father's death, her siblings, Prince Jackson, 27, and Blanket Jackson, 21, have remained largely out of the spotlight. However, she has toured with the rock band Incubus and has appeared on American Horror Stories.

While they may not always be photographed together often, Jackson has said the siblings are still close.

"We're so close in age," Jackson said in particular about her brother Prince in an interview with Tuna on Toast with Stryker.

"We grew up with the same teacher through each grade. [We were] treated like twins, so I think we have a bit of telepathy there," she added.

Jackson and Long are the latest celebrity couple to get engaged. The news comes days after The Chainsmokers member Drew Taggart got engaged to his girlfriend, Mari Fonseca.

