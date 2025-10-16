Meghan Markle drew a direct line between her latest deal with Netflix and the agreement that Barack Obama and Michelle Obama struck with the streaming service.

Speaking at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, she framed the new arrangement as a strategic shift, despite critics describing it as a downgrade.

Earlier this year, Meghan and Prince Harry signed a first-look agreement with Netflix.

Their previous overall deal ended after several years of mixed results. Meghan said their current setup mirrors the structure of the Obamas' Higher Ground deal, giving them space to pitch ideas first to Netflix, then elsewhere if needed.

"My husband and I were in an overall deal with Netflix," she told the audience, according to Page Six.

The former actress said the new phase, like the Obamas' arrangement, gives them "flexibility to go to our partners first" and to bring content to other platforms when necessary.

A New Chapter for Netflix Partnership

The couple's updated contract reflects what PR strategist Mark Borkowski called a "neat job of pivoting away from two very expensive people who didn't deliver."

He told Mirror the change amounts to a downgrade, signaling reduced control and lower guarantees.

Meghan presented it differently. She called the partnership "incredible" for her lifestyle label American Riviera Orchard, saying the backing gave her structure to grow her business while keeping independence. "It gives us flexibility," she said, adding that the agreement helps scale her team in a way she envisions.

Her comments came as questions swirled around the future of her Netflix lifestyle show, "With Love, Meghan."

When asked whether a third season is in the works, she sidestepped a clear answer.

Instead, she focused on a holiday special planned for November. She reflected on the workload of filming two seasons and hinted at testing shorter content formats.

"Eight episodes for two seasons, it's a lot of work," she said, per E!. She added that audiences want content in different sizes, including quick recipes that fit a two-minute format.

Subtle Swipe at Royal Life

The Duchess also spoke about the early period after leaving the UK, framing that time as uncertain and without clear plans.

"There was no plan," she told the crowd. She said the focus was on "nesting and healing" during her pregnancy with her second child, according to the Daily Mail, while she adjusted to life outside the royal fold.

She recalled wearing "Birkenstocks and sweats," spending time at home, and making jam, which eventually inspired her business.

The former "Suits" star also said people expected her to pursue fashion or beauty, but those quiet years shaped the direction of her work.

Meghan's remarks came shortly after a whirlwind stretch of travel. She attended Balenciaga's Paris show on October 4, flew back to California for one day to see her children, then joined Harry for events in New York.

"I need to see my babies," she said, explaining why she flew home between engagements.