Country star Keith Urban had a funny yet awkward moment during his final show of the High and Alive World Tour at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on October 17.

The 57-year-old singer asked a fan for her name, only to be reminded of his recent split from wife Nicole Kidman.

"What? I'm not going to like your name? What?" Keith said to the fan, clearly confused. When the woman replied loudly, "It's Nicole," the crowd gasped and laughed, JustJared reported.

Keith then dropped to the floor on stage, laughing along with the audience. After waving his arm in a playful way, he got back up and carried on with the concert.

The moment was caught on video and shared on TikTok, quickly going viral as fans saw how Keith handled the awkward reminder with humor.

He even joked with the fan, "Did you say Nicole Richie? How are you Nicole Richie? It's A Simple Life. Is that the name of the show?" referencing the celebrity Nicole Richie to deflect the tension.

See Keith Urban’s Reaction to a Concert Fan Saying Her Name Is ‘Nicole’ Amid His Nicole Kidman Divorcehttps://t.co/j79mBm6jg4 — billboard (@billboard) October 19, 2025

Keith Urban Helps Fan Announce Pregnancy

Putting the joke aside, Keith also helped the fan share happy news. He showed a baby onesie on the big screen that read "Smallest Keith Urban fan," as a way to announce her pregnancy to family.

The reference hit close to home because Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith on September 30, ending their 19-year marriage.

Court papers state the reason for the split as "irreconcilable differences," with their separation date listed the same as the filing.

Nicole, 58, asked to be the main parent of their two daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14. An insider told Us Weekly that the decision to separate was not Nicole's choice and that she was heartbroken.

The source added, "Nicole had been trying to save their marriage quietly and did not want the news to go public."

Keith and Nicole's relationship began in 2005 when they met at a G'Day USA event in Los Angeles.

They married a year later in a Sydney ceremony. Keith once described meeting Nicole by saying, "She glided across the room, like floated. I don't know how she did it."