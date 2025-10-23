Netflix and Sony Animation have officially announced plans to develop a sequel to "The Mitchells vs. The Machines," bringing back the chaotic family and their robot-fighting adventures for another adventure on the streaming platform.

The project marks a continued partnership between the two studios, which will employ the same distribution strategy that worked for the original film.​

Guillermo Martinez, who previously headed the story department on the first film, will make his directorial debut alongside JP Sans, known for his work as co-director on "The Bad Guys 2." The screenplay will be written by the Molyneux sisters, Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, who have established themselves through their work on the animated series "The Great North."​

The production timeline moves forward with early 2026 as the targeted start date, positioning the sequel for development in the coming months. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are returning to produce through their Lord Miller banner, alongside Kurt Albrecht from Sony Pictures Animation. Original director and writer Mike Rianda, who created and helmed the first film, will take on an executive producer role for the sequel.​

Netflix will handle distribution as part of its ongoing licensing agreement with Sony Pictures Animation, a deal structure that proved successful with the original feature. The two companies are approaching this sequel with intentions for enhanced collaboration compared to their first arrangement. This collaborative approach reflects the studios' goal to strengthen their working relationship moving forward.​

The original 2021 film experienced an unconventional path to its audience. Originally pitched as "Connected" and scheduled for theatrical distribution by Sony in 2020, the movie was significantly impacted by the pandemic. Netflix ultimately acquired the global distribution rights for over $100 million and retitled it to its original name, where it gained critical and audience acclaim. The film earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Feature and claimed eight Annie Awards, including Best Animated Feature, cementing its status as a critically acclaimed success.​

Specific plot details for the sequel remain confidential, though the original story centered on the Mitchell family's cross-country road trip interrupted by a global robot uprising that forces them to become unlikely heroes. The film resonated with audiences for its humor, heart, distinctive animation style, and representation of diverse characters.