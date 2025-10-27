Brazilian influencer Melissa Said, known for promoting cannabis use on social media, spoke out for the first time after being arrested in Salvador, Bahia, on charges of leading a drug trafficking and money laundering network. The arrest was part of a police operation called Erva Afetiva (Affectionate Grass) .

Melissa Said, approximately 23 years old, has more than 300,000 followers on Instagram and was known for posting content about recreational cannabis use and "personal freedom." According to authorities, this front served as a platform to coordinate the distribution of marijuana and hashish between the states of Bahia and São Paulo.

"It's a shame," the woman said. "No one should be arrested for smoking marijuana."

According to Globo's G1 news outlet , Operation Erva Afetiva included five house searches, where officers found skank marijuana, hashish, digital scales, bank cards, and two cars allegedly used to transport drugs. According to the Civil Police, the influencer was located in the Itapuã neighborhood after remaining a fugitive for several days.

The investigation began in 2024, after Said was intercepted with drugs at an airport. Since then, investigators have tracked bank transfers, cryptocurrency transactions, and money movements linked to her entourage. Police reports indicate that the influencer not only participated in the direct sale of narcotics, but also instructed followers on how to evade controls and conceal substances during transportation.

The Bahia Department for the Prevention and Suppression of Drug Trafficking announced that Melissa Said will face charges of drug trafficking, criminal association, and money laundering. The prosecutor's office requested preventive detention while the judicial process continues.

His defense maintains that this is a case of persecution for his public discourse in favor of cannabis legalization and that the evidence presented does not yet demonstrate his direct involvement in criminal activities.

The case has sparked widespread debate in Brazil about the role of influencers in normalizing drug use and the use of social media as a tool for recruiting or promoting illegal activities.

Melissa Said remains in custody while the Civil Police and the Bahia courts deepen their investigations to determine the true scope of the network and its connection to money laundering in the country.