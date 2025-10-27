A New York City police detective died in the Colombian city of Cali, a week after traveling to the South American country and undergoing plastic surgery on her buttocks. Now, Alicia Stone's family is asking for justice and help repatriate her remains.

According to the Daily News , the case has caused a stir and prompted an investigation by Colombian and U.S. authorities.

Alicia Stone, 40, traveled to Cali, Colombia, to undergo liposuction and a Brazilian butt lift, the newspaper reported. The officer, a 13-year veteran and mother of three, was found dead in her hotel room and later pronounced dead at a local clinic.

Her husband, Michael Stone, told the newspaper that she appeared to be recovering without complications. "She looked perfectly fine. I don't have the facts, and that's what I need: to know what happened," he said. He said he will request a full autopsy and a formal investigation into the case.

According to Colombian authorities, the initial cause of death was cardiac arrest, although medical records are being reviewed and the clinic staff who treated her are being interviewed. The U.S. Embassy in Bogotá and the NYPD have also been notified and are participating in information gathering.

Stone's death has rekindled the debate about the risks of medical tourism. Every year, thousands of Americans travel to countries like Colombia, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic in search of lower-cost cosmetic surgery. However, specialists warn that the lack of medical supervision and inadequate postoperative care can significantly increase the risks.

Stone was reportedly staying in a hotel during her recovery and taking painkillers and blood thinners, common medications after such procedures. She last spoke to her family a few hours before she was found unconscious.

The officer's colleagues and friends described her as a woman of integrity and committed to her work. "She was a loving mother, a loyal friend, and an exemplary police officer," her colleagues wrote on social media.

Alicia Stone's family has launched a campaign to repatriate her remains and cover the expenses of her three children. Colombian authorities continue to investigate the exact circumstances of her death in Cali.