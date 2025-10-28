Prince Andrew is reportedly ready to leave his longtime home at Royal Lodge, Windsor, but he has conditions.

According to insiders, the former Duke of York wants to move into Frogmore Cottage, once home to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, while his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, would relocate to Adelaide Cottage.

This would mark the first time the couple would live separately in over 20 years.

Andrew, 65, has lived at Royal Lodge rent-free for 22 years under a 75-year lease granted by the Crown Estate.

He paid a $1.2 million premium for the lease and spent an additional $9 million on renovations, effectively covering his rent for the past two decades, PageSix rereported.

Sarah Ferguson, 66, has resided there since 2008, despite the couple divorcing in 1996.

A source told the Sun, "[Andrew] is realistic and knows the writing is on the wall and that his time at Royal Lodge is up."

King Charles III, 76, has reportedly wanted the former Duke of York and Ferguson to vacate the property for some time. The royal family plans to use Royal Lodge for new tenants, which would fund necessary renovations.

Absolutely not! Frogmore can go to Andrew, it has 5 bedrooms, so enough room for his daughters & grandchildren to stay over Christmas & enough room for Fergie & his teddy bear collection! Fergie got a large DIVORCE settlement and she owns a £5 million house in Belgravia! pic.twitter.com/fhzaJTBGnY — According2Taz (@according2_taz) October 27, 2025

Duke of York Steps Back, Denies Allegations

Frogmore Cottage, a five-bedroom home with a nursery, and Adelaide Cottage, which has four bedrooms, are within Windsor Castle's security perimeter and require no additional taxpayer-funded security upgrades.

"Frogmore Cottage is too small for both and Adelaide Cottage is around the corner, so they will see each other whenever they want," the source said.

According to the NY Post, both homes also provide space for their daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and their families to visit.

Andrew's potential move comes after he relinquished his royal titles, including the Duke of York, following his controversial ties to convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein.

"With His Majesty's agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me," Andrew stated.

He also emphasized that he "vigorously deny[s] the accusations" against him.

The Duke and Duchess of York's new arrangement would allow them a fresh start. "They have been under immense strain this year and need a break from one another. It's a fresh start for both," a source said.

While the Crown Estate and Palace have yet to confirm the logistics of rent or tenancy for the new homes, insiders say the plan is under active discussion.

Andrew previously declined an offer to move to Frogmore, citing its smaller size compared to Royal Lodge, which features 30 rooms, seven bedrooms, and nearly 100 acres of grounds.