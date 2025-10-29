Chris Evans and his wife, Alba Baptista, have welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Alma Grace Baptista Evans, born on October 24 in Massachusetts.

The 44-year-old "Captain America" actor and the 28-year-old Portuguese actress have become first-time parents, marking a significant milestone in their relationship.

The child arrived at 1:27 PM on Friday, with the couple choosing to keep the birth private. The new parents are reportedly "enjoying their privacy and these special first few days as a family with their baby." The name Alma holds significant meaning, as it means "soul" in both Portuguese and Spanish, honoring Baptista's cultural heritage and first language.

Evans and Baptista's journey to parenthood began years before their marriage. The pair first sparked romance rumors in 2021 when observers noted they followed each other on social media. By November 2022, a source confirmed to People that they had been dating for over a year and described the relationship as serious. The couple made their relationship Instagram official in early 2023, going public after maintaining privacy throughout their courtship.

The actors exchanged vows in a private ceremony held at a Cape Cod estate in September 2023, with close family and friends in attendance, including Evans' Marvel costars. They celebrated their marriage with a second ceremony in Portugal later that year, honoring Baptista's Portuguese heritage. The couple has consistently kept their personal lives out of the public eye, rarely discussing their relationship in interviews or on social media.

Speculation about their growing family began in June 2025 when a fan account posted a Father's Day tribute tagging both Evans and Baptista's fathers. Baptista's father, Luiz Baptista, commented on the post with "Many thanks, dear Chris. Your turn is coming!", a remark that proved prophetic. The couple never publicly confirmed their pregnancy before the birth.

Evans has been open about his desire to become a father. When named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2022, he said he wanted to build a family, noting that the relationships and families people create often matter more than their professional achievements. In November 2024, he told Access Hollywood, "The title of dad is an exciting one."

The arrival of their daughter marks a new chapter for the private couple, who have maintained their preference for keeping personal matters out of the media's scrutiny. As parents, Evans and Baptista continue their commitment to privacy while celebrating their growing family.