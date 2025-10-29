Machine Gun Kelly is opening up about why his relationship with Megan Fox ended, and he insists it wasn't a lack of love—it was outside forces and bad vibes.

On the October 26 episode of the "Dumb Blonde Podcast," the 35-year-old rocker described how his romance with the actress, which began in 2021, became "toxic" despite their deep connection.

MGK credited their breakup to what he called the "evil eye" and to the jealousy of others, rather than to any personal failings.

"That woman struck a bullseye," MGK recalled. "When I felt that sense light up, everything else went away... I'm forever grateful to God and indebted to the destiny lines that wove me and her together. When I saw her eyes for the first time, it was like I had a telescope to every secret in the universe."

According to TMZ, he went on to call Fox his "twin flame," explaining that their connection reflected all the hidden parts of himself he had long avoided.

"It's really, really, really dark at first, and it's toxic," he said. "You're seeing all the things that you've run away from this whole time... and you're forced to either look away and lose, or face and embrace."

MGK says "the evil eye" destroyed his relationship with Megan Fox pic.twitter.com/Ssl2UQas1t — Coco (@cocoharris00) October 28, 2025

MGK Talks Co-Parenting With Megan Fox

Despite the breakup, MGK emphasized that their love was real and transformative.

He said the couple worked hard to protect their private life from public scrutiny, noting that the intense attention and criticism made it hard to maintain their relationship openly, OK Magazine said.

"I think the reason that she and I have stepped away from publicizing anything in our relationship... is because we're both really intuitive people, and so we feel the millions of hate that comes at you," he explained.

The former couple shares one daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Baker, born March 27, 2025. MGK said their co-parenting relationship is strong, describing it as "airtight."

He added that keeping the details of their family life private ensures that no one can disrupt what works for them.

An insider confirmed the pair still spends a lot of time together. "He spends pretty much every night at her house with the baby, and they act like a couple, but they haven't put a label on it or made anything official," the source shared.

Even after their split in late 2024, MGK expressed hope for the future. "I would love to continue cherishing that connection," he said.