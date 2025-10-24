Kim Kardashian revealed that doctors discovered a small brain aneurysm during a routine MRI scan, which she attributes to the stress of her contentious divorce from Kanye West.

The 45-year-old reality television personality and SKIMS founder shared the shocking health revelation during the Season 7 premiere of "The Kardashians" on Hulu, which aired on October 23.​

Kim told her sister Kourtney about the finding, saying, "There was a little aneurysm." She explained that her medical team linked the condition to stress-related factors. The premiere footage showed her undergoing the MRI procedure at a medical facility, with an emotional moment captured of her on a phone call, asking, "Why the f--k is this happening?"​

A brain aneurysm is described as a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel within the brain. While approximately one in 50 people has an unruptured brain aneurysm, most remain undiagnosed and do not pose immediate danger. However, if an aneurysm ruptures, it can lead to severe internal bleeding and become life-threatening. Small aneurysms that have not ruptured are typically monitored through regular check-ups rather than immediate surgical intervention.​

Kardashian and West, now known as Ye, were married from 2014 until their divorce was finalized in 2022. The couple shares four children: North, 12; Saint, 9; Chicago, 7; and Psalm, 6. During the episode, Kardashian expressed her ongoing stress related to co-parenting responsibilities and protecting her children from public scrutiny. She stated, "I'm happy it's over. My ex will be in my life no matter what. We have four kids together."​

In the same episode, Kardashian revealed that her stress also triggered a psoriasis flare-up, a skin condition she had not experienced since her divorce. She explained that she felt compelled to shield her children from their father's erratic public behavior and controversies. Additionally, Kardashian opened up about experiencing what she characterized as "Stockholm syndrome" during her marriage, describing how she often felt protective toward West despite the challenges they faced.​

The reality star is currently balancing multiple demands on her time and mental energy, including pursuing law school studies alongside her business ventures and motherhood. The season premiere marks an intimate look at how Kardashian continues to navigate the emotional toll of her high-profile split and its physical health consequences.