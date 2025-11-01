Winnie Harlow is getting both praise and criticism in equal measure after doing a Halloween tribute to the late Whitney Houston. The video, which was meant as an homage to the late, legendary singer, has stirred online debate, with divided fans over whether it celebrated or mocked Houston's legacy.

According to Atlanta Black Star, Harlow dressed as Houston for several short clips, each representing a different era of the singer's career. In one, she recreated the "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" music video look, while in another, she channeled Houston's promotional imagery from the late 1980s.

The third post that stirred the greatest controversy imitated Houston's 2001 BET Lifetime Achievement Award acceptance speech-a moment some fans recall for showcasing the singer's erratic behavior, presumably stemming from substance struggles.

In the clip, Harlow impersonated Houston's mannerisms and lip-synced over the audio of her acceptance speech. The model then replayed an exchanged joke from that night. Introducing the moment neutrally, Harlow captioned the post: "Youuu betta Lay Low," adding it was "one of my favorite iconic Whitney moments."

Whitney Houston BET awards 2001 speech. pic.twitter.com/S0y7eSHHet — Susan.mp3 (@archiveforsusan) October 19, 2024

Some viewers thought it was inappropriate, while others applauded the effort. "This feels mean spirited. I didn't like this," one online user commented. Another said, "Nope. Whitney was high as hell. Exploiting that clip is quit trifling." A third added, "She nailed it but mimicking her when she was high was very disrespectful."

The report from People observed that Houston struggled with drug addiction during her career and died in 2012 at the age of 48. Toxicology results later revealed she had cocaine, marijuana, Xanax, and Benadryl in her system.

Of course, not everyone condemned the video of Harlow. One fan came to her defense, saying, "I Don't Feel Like She's Mocking Whitney, That BET Award Scene Will Forever Be Iconic 'You Betta Lay Low.'" Another added, "You can't do anything in this age of time, everyone is so sensitive"

The 31-year-old model skyrocketed to fame when she was 19 years old after being scouted for America's Next Top Model. Diagnosed with the skin condition vitiligo at four, she became one of the first models to promote diversity in fashion.

Since then, she has modeled for major brands such as Victoria's Secret, MAC, and Marc Jacobs and has launched her own skincare line, Cay Skin. Despite the mixed reactions, many fans did agree that Harrow's tribute was performed with precision and great respect toward the late superstar for her enduring influence on pop culture.