Jessica Simpson marked a major personal milestone by celebrating eight years of sobriety this week.

The 45-year-old singer and fashion entrepreneur shared her achievement through a reflective Instagram post on Saturday, revealing how her decision to quit drinking has transformed her life.

Simpson disclosed that alcohol had profound negative effects on her mental clarity and creative pursuits. "Alcohol silenced my intuition, blocked my dreams, and chased my circulating fears of complacency," she wrote in the post. She emphasized that the choice to stop drinking allowed her to fully pursue what she described as God's purpose for her life and reconnect with her sense of faith and direction.

The singer described the emotional shift that came with sobriety, stating that she now feels driven by faith rather than fear. "Both fear and faith are something that we feel and may not see. I'm so happy I chose faith over fear," she shared. Simpson stressed that her strength did not come from fighting her addiction but rather from surrendering to the process of recovery.

Simpson's struggles with alcohol have roots in her past trauma. According to her 2020 memoir, "Open Book," she began using alcohol to self-medicate and cope with childhood sexual abuse and the pressures of fame. The book revealed important details about her difficult journey toward sobriety and mental health awareness.

Earlier this year, Simpson discussed how her drinking affected her songwriting and creativity. During the years she was writing music in 2016 and 2017, she created songs with some of Los Angeles' top producers, but never released them because the material felt inauthentic. "Every time I would write, I was a little afraid of myself," she said. "Once I gave up the alcohol, the fears just diminished. They went away."

Since achieving sobriety, Simpson has experienced significant improvements in her personal and professional life. She noted that her honesty and self-belief have increased substantially without alcohol influencing her decision-making and emotional state. Rather than numbing her emotions, sobriety has allowed her to address her feelings directly and move through difficulties with clarity.

Simpson's public acknowledgment of her sobriety journey has resonated with many who face similar struggles. Her willingness to share her story demonstrates both the challenges of alcohol addiction and the possibility of recovery and transformation. Her eight-year milestone represents a sustained commitment to her health and well-being.