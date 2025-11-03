"Saturday Night Live" comedian Michael Che took aim at disgraced royal Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew, during this weekend's "Weekend Update" segment — mocking the former prince's fall from grace following his connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

According to PageSix, Che, 42, didn't hold back as he delivered one of the night's sharpest jokes. "Prince Andrew has been stripped of his royal title of 'Prince' due to his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein," he said.

Then, in true SNL fashion, he added, "And Andrew says he can only become a prince again if he gets a kiss from a young princess."

The joke landed hard with the live audience, many reacting with laughter and disbelief.

Che's remark referenced long-standing accusations that Andrew was involved in Epstein's sex-trafficking network — allegations that the former royal has repeatedly denied.

The timing of Che's jab couldn't have been more relevant. Earlier in the week, King Charles announced that his younger brother would lose all royal titles and honors, including "His Royal Highness," the Duke of York, and several ceremonial military roles.

The King also ordered Andrew to vacate his long-held residence at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, where he had lived for nearly 20 years.

‘SNL’ star Michael Che savagely roasts ‘Prince’ Andrew losing his royal titles on ‘Weekend Update’ https://t.co/hMQ7ElbyUR pic.twitter.com/ULkzXwi3s4 — New York Post (@nypost) November 2, 2025

Prince Andrew Officially Loses Royal Titles

A statement from Buckingham Palace released on Thursday confirmed the decision: "These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him. Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies remain with the victims and survivors of all forms of abuse."

Andrew, 65, will now be known simply as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and is expected to move to a smaller property on the Sandringham estate, DailyMail reported.

His ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, has also lost her title of Duchess and will make separate living arrangements.

The royal fallout follows renewed public attention on Andrew's ties to Epstein, who died in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.

Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's accusers, previously sued Andrew in 2021, claiming he sexually assaulted her when she was 17. Though Andrew denied the claims, he paid a multimillion-dollar settlement in 2022.

Che's roast quickly drew reactions online, with viewers praising his fearless humor. One fan posted, "Weekend Update never misses — satire remains undefeated."