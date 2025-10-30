Disgraced royal Prince Andrew is leaving his longtime home at Royal Lodge, marking the end of an era for the Duke of York as the palace prepares to make what insiders describe as a "major announcement" about his future.

According to royal sources who spoke to Page Six, both Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have agreed to vacate the 30-room mansion in Windsor Great Park — a property Andrew has occupied rent-free for over two decades.

"Andrew realizes he has to leave," one palace insider said. "The hounds are at bay — and the hounds are quite powerful these days."

The move comes amid renewed scrutiny of Andrew's relationship with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein and resurfaced claims from Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, whose posthumous memoir details her alleged encounters with the prince.

Just weeks ago, Andrew agreed to stop using his Duke of York title, and Ferguson was stripped of her "Duchess of York" style, which she had continued to use publicly.

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment, but royal observers say the decision to remove Andrew from Royal Lodge — his home since 2003 — reflects a growing determination by King Charles III and Prince William to distance the monarchy from scandal.

Prince Andrew Allegedly Misused Royal Privileges

Sources also revealed that earlier plans to move Andrew into Frogmore Cottage, once home to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were scrapped, leaving uncertainty about where he and Ferguson will live next.

Adding to the turmoil, royal biographer Andrew Lownie told TalkTV that there is "a good chance" both Andrew and Ferguson could face prison as investigations surrounding Epstein continue, DailyMail reported.

"The authorities will want to pursue some of these cases," Lownie said. "If charges are brought, there's a real possibility that both he and Sarah Ferguson may end up behind bars."

Lownie also accused the royal couple of abusing their positions for personal gain, claiming Andrew once brought a mistress on official trips funded by taxpayers and suggesting Ferguson benefited financially from Epstein's support for years.

He argued that the palace's reluctance to act sooner has only made the situation worse. "This problem should've been dealt with years ago," he said. "The palace only have themselves to blame."

Andrew's fall from grace has been swift. Once considered Queen Elizabeth II's favorite son, he has lost his royal duties, military honors, and reputation.

Despite paying Giuffre a multi-million-dollar settlement in 2022 — while denying wrongdoing — public anger over his conduct remains intense.