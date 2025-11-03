New York City might be the backdrop for John Mayer's latest rumored romance.

The 48-year-old musician was spotted enjoying a cozy dinner with 31-year-old TikTok star Kat Stickler on Saturday night at Torrisi, an Italian restaurant in Manhattan, fueling speculation that the pair might be more than friends, TheCut reported.

Multiple eyewitnesses told Deuxmoi that Mayer and Stickler appeared relaxed and cheerful throughout the evening.

Stickler, who had recently confirmed on TikTok that she was single, seemed particularly giddy, laughing and leaning toward Mayer as the two shared a meal.

A source told sources that Mayer "pursued Stickler, inviting her places and texting her often," while she reportedly "thought it would be fun to date again" following a short-lived breakup.

This isn't the first time the pair has been seen together. Earlier this month, Mayer and Stickler were spotted on consecutive days in New York City.

They reportedly attended a private members-only club where they "sat on the same side of the booth" and were described as "very touchy," according to Deuxmoi.

Fans React to John Mayer and Kat Stickler's Cozy Night Out

The next evening, the duo dined at another exclusive location, Flyfish Club, continuing their apparent streak of intimate outings.

Fans quickly reacted to the sightings on social media. According to PageSix, one Instagram user commented, "She's very adorable, excited for them!" while another playfully noted, "John writes his best music when dating tbh."

Some, however, pointed out the 17-year age difference between the two, with one fan jokingly quoting Taylor Swift's "All Too Well": "I get older but your lovers stay my age."

Stickler, who shares a daughter, MK, with her ex-husband Mike Stickler, previously dated "Bachelorette" star Jason Tartick for about six months last year.

She had hinted at moving on in a TikTok post earlier this month, saying her new blunt bob haircut was a "cry for help" and a "telltale sign of a relationship gone bad."

As for Mayer, the singer has a long history of high-profile relationships, including stints with Jessica Simpson, Jennifer Aniston, and Katy Perry.