Kevin Federline has opened up about what he describes as years of emotional strain between his sons and their mother, Britney Spears, claiming in his new memoir that their oldest, Sean Preston, often felt unsafe at the pop star's home.

In You Thought You Knew, released Tuesday, Federline recounts nights when a young Preston clung to him and cried before visits with Spears.

He writes that his son "had to be pried off my neck," screaming and begging not to go. The former dancer says the fear continued at home, describing how Preston struggled to sleep unless Federline stayed beside him.

Federline claims a therapist later confirmed what he already suspected, telling him Preston was showing early signs of trauma. He writes that his son "didn't feel safe at his mom's" and believed his brother, Jayden, received most of Spears's attention.

A representative for Spears told TMZ that the singer remains focused on her children's well-being, calling the renewed allegations "sensationalism" and adding that Federline is "profiting off her" after child support payments ended.

Spears, who lost custody of her sons in 2008 following her public breakdown and 13-year conservatorship, has long had a complicated relationship with her children. Federline has held primary custody for years. In 2023, the boys moved with him and his wife, Victoria Prince, to Hawaii.

In 2022, Kevin Federline posted these videos of Britney Spears disciplining her kids to make her look unstable.



It actually backfired, showing she’s capable of being a firm but loving parent, but also that he will do anything for money. pic.twitter.com/Ho3nDGRkQ5 — Lucky (#1 Toy Soldier🌹) (@luckybutnoluck) October 16, 2025

Jayden Steps Out Amid Parental Feud

Hours after the memoir's release, the couple's younger son, 19-year-old Jayden, was seen in Los Angeles looking subdued. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show him leaving Erewhon Market in Calabasas wearing a gray shirt and carrying a smoothie.

The sighting followed a new wave of controversy sparked by Federline's claims that Spears once "punched"

Preston, knowingly gave Jayden shellfish despite his allergy, and at one point said she wished "both children dead." He also alleges she watched them sleep while holding a knife and used cocaine while breastfeeding.

A representative for Spears denied the allegations, telling the outlet the singer "100 percent beg[s] to differ."

On social media, Spears accused her ex-husband of "gaslighting" and said his behavior was "way worse than anyone could imagine."

"Why is HE SO ANGRY," Spears wrote in a message on X. "If you really love someone then you don't help them by humiliating them." She added that she has always "pleaded and screamed to have a life with [her] boys" but feels "demoralized" by their distance.

Spears Pushes Back on Book's Claims

In a separate X post, Spears wrote that she has seen her sons only a handful of times in recent years and will now "let them know when I am available."

She said the "white lies" in Federline's memoir are "going straight to the bank," adding, "I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here."

Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, writes that although he hasn't spoken to her in years, he fears her behavior is "racing toward something irreversible."

He claims to see "red flags" in her isolation and erratic actions and worries their sons will "be left holding pieces."

"They love their mom," he writes. "They've seen the red flags. But they don't know how to help without being attacked, misunderstood, or blamed."