Britney Spears is once again under scrutiny after being filmed driving erratically following a night out in Thousand Oaks, California.

Sources revealed that the 43-year-old singer appeared "out of control" amid growing emotional distress over her ex-husband Kevin Federline's new memoir.

Video obtained by the Daily Mail showed Spears leaving upscale restaurant Red-O with an unidentified woman before getting behind the wheel of her black BMW. Witnesses said several people tried to stop her from driving, but she ignored their pleas.

Britney’s driving here is worse than Justin’s DUI. What goes around comes around pic.twitter.com/DIrnmWTtwU — Em!r (@emoycukv3) October 24, 2025

One bystander claimed to the outlet that she "nearly ran over her friend while pulling out of the parking lot."

The clip captured Spears swerving into oncoming lanes and even veering into a bike lane as she drove home.

At one point, she followed another car closely before stopping at a light, where cameras caught her placing something in her mouth.

According to witnesses, the "Toxic" singer struggled to enter the gates of her home for nearly 30 minutes.

"She would key it in and drive up to the gate, but it wouldn't open," one insider said. "She did this three or four times. The friend never left her car. After 20 minutes, the friend drove away. Britney stayed another ten minutes before she finally got in."

Federline Memoir Sparks Emotional Turmoil

Insiders told the Daily Mail that Spears' recent erratic behavior coincides with the release of Federline's memoir "You Thought You Knew," published October 20.

The former dancer made several accusations about their marriage, including claims that Spears did drugs while breastfeeding and once stood over their sons holding a knife.

Sources said the book has "put Britney in a tailspin." One insider described her as "spiraling," explaining that the memoir "reopened old wounds" and that the renewed attention on her private life has been "rough." Another source added, "She gets into these spirals and it just goes downhill fast."

Spears responded publicly, calling Federline's claims "hurtful" and "gaslighting." On X, she wrote, "Trust me, those white lies in that book, they are going straight to the bank and I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here."

She also defended her relationship with her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, writing, "I will always love them, and if you really know me, you won't pay attention to the tabloids of my mental health and drinking."

Federline's Version of the Conservatorship

In a related Radar Online report, Federline claimed in "You Thought You Knew" that Spears exaggerated the strictness of her 13-year conservatorship.

He wrote that he encouraged their sons to "reflect on the many trips she took or the freedom she had to make decisions," saying, "Yes, there were controls in place, but they weren't as severe as she made them out to be."

Federline told his children that the conservatorship "wasn't some grand conspiracy" but "a response to her actions." He added that while the truth was "hard to hear," it was "necessary for them to make sense of their reality."

He said he initially supported the conservatorship because it provided "a safer environment" for their children and stability for Spears.

"Whatever the case, it was clear she was in no state to responsibly manage her affairs," he wrote. "She needed some form of oversight. A protective layer."

Federline also described feeling "relieved" when Spears' father, Jamie Spears, took control of the arrangement. "Once Jamie took over, everything seemed to calm down," he said.