Former "Bachelorette" star DeAnna Pappas is opening up about the painful truth behind her split from ex-husband Stephen Stagliano.

According to US Magazine, during a candid interview on iHeartRadio's "Famously Available" podcast, the 43-year-old reality TV alum described how her once-loving marriage fell into what she called a "toxic cycle."

"I continue to talk about my marriage because it's the freshest on my mind, and it was my longest relationship that I've ever been in," Pappas said during the November 2 episode.

"Toward the end, we just couldn't get off. We just could not hop off the cycle."

Pappas, who rose to fame as the lead on "The Bachelorette" in 2008, married Stagliano in 2011.

The pair, who share two children, officially separated in January 2023 after 11 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in June 2024.

In her interview, Pappas explained that the relationship became emotionally draining in its final years.

"If he needed time to process or cool down, that became a boiling point for me," she said. "I would sit in a moment of just overthinking and explosive. There was no soft left in me."

DeAnna Pappas Struggles With Vulnerability Post-Divorce

She admitted that vulnerability had always been difficult for her, especially after past experiences where it was "used against" her.

"My go-to place to react is to be hard, to be strong, because vulnerability is very scary for me," Pappas shared.

The former reality star said she treats her children "with the utmost care and rational thinking," but struggles to do the same in romantic relationships.

"I have a real struggle with doing that for a grown man," she admitted. "I knew that I wasn't whole. Therefore, I could not possibly take on anyone else."

Since the divorce, Pappas has been focusing on her healing journey, emphasizing the importance of self-growth before fully committing to new relationships, whether in love, family, or friendship.

Her revelations come months after Pappas was arrested following an argument with Stagliano earlier this year.

Court documents revealed that a confrontation at her home escalated when both accused each other of aggression.

Pappas denied the allegations of being intoxicated, later submitting negative drug and alcohol test results, People reported.

Despite the tension, the former couple now shares joint custody of their two children under an agreement that includes no negative comments and no drinking during custody periods.