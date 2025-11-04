Tension rose in East Grinstead, West Sussex, after residents said Tom Cruise's helicopter passed unusually low while he traveled to the Church of Scientology's Patrons Ball.

The large annual event at Saint Hill Manor brought crowds, traffic, and plenty of disruption to the small town.

Thousands poured into East Grinstead for the celebration at Saint Hill Manor, Scientology's main site in Britain. Locals said the influx overwhelmed the area, with gridlocked streets and the constant hum of aircraft overhead.

"It's like the circus coming to town," one resident told The Sun. "It's an endless stream of people and so much noise. Then you've got Tom flying over in his chopper and it causes a right old racket."

Another resident posted on a local Facebook forum, complaining that Cruise's helicopter frightened pets and made multiple passes overhead.

Event Draws Complaints and a Road Closure

The lavish celebration, which takes place every year at Saint Hill Manor, again drew criticism over the venue's lack of proper planning permissions.

Council officials said the church ignored earlier warnings about unapproved construction and raised a large marquee for the annual celebration. The weekend's chaos deepened when a minibus carrying attendees hit another car near the grounds.

Former Scientologist and campaigner Alexander Barnes-Ross was among a small group of protesters outside the event, saying it highlighted residents' growing frustration.

"Over the weekend, the event caused severe disruption to East Grinstead," he said.

"It's clear residents are getting increasingly frustrated by Scientology's lack of regard for their small town."

Locals have urged both the Church and Cruise to take more responsibility for the annual disruption.

Some suggested that a donation to community projects might ease tensions, though many remain skeptical that the Hollywood star's next landing will be any quieter.

He's officialy back in London. New pics from the Heliport. Back to work soon, i can feel it!#TomCruise



Via @GeraldM64883070 pic.twitter.com/cW5PDb0nhD — Tom Cruise News (@TCNews62) November 2, 2025

Read more: Ana De Armas Reportedly Ended Things With Tom Cruise After Feeling Uncomfortable With The Pace

Split From Ana de Armas

Cruise's weekend wasn't only marked by noise complaints in East Grinstead. The actor also made headlines for his breakup with Ana de Armas after they ended their less-than-a-year relationship

According to US Weekly, de Armas was the one to step back, saying the relationship had moved too fast. She's concentrating on work but remains friendly with Cruise, and there's a sense they could revisit things later.