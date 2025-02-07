A heartwarming video from the children at Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo, New York, has captured the emotions of football fans everywhere, celebrating Josh Allen's MVP award.

The touching tribute, filled with love and admiration for the Buffalo Bills quarterback, has amassed over 1.4 million views on X, 77,000 likes on Instagram, and thousands of comments expressing joy and appreciation.

In the nearly four-minute clip, young patients and their families share messages for Allen, whom many of them have met in person. One girl, named Abbie, holds a teddy bear dressed in Allen's jersey, squeezing it tightly as she says, "You're our MVP." Two twin girls beam as they exclaim, "I love you, Josh!"

The heartfelt video is more than just a congratulatory message — it represents how deeply Allen is loved by Bills fans and the Western New York community. His connection with the city runs deeper than football, with many fans seeing him as a symbol of hope and resilience.

The reactions online have been just as emotional. "OMG!! Ugly crying happy tears over here!! WOW!! So happy for Josh, so happy for Buffalo, and always my Ride or Die Buffalo Bills Team!! GOBILLS," tweeted QueenMindset.

Others, even non-Bills fans, expressed their admiration. "Not a Bills fan, well I was 2 weeks ago, but how do you not love Josh Allen, well deserved," wrote crayzzzfool. Another user, matthinomusic, summed up the collective sentiment: "'I love you Josh Allen'—literally everyone on earth."

One comment stood out from reiddreamcatcher, who admitted, "Welp you made a grown man cry. And I don't cry ever."

The Buffalo Bills later shared a heartfelt message of gratitude, leaving many to wonder if Allen himself got emotional watching the love pour in.

In other Allen news, the NFL star, 28, proposed to Hailee Steinfield on Friday, November 22, in a romantic sunset setting by the water, marking a beautiful new chapter in their relationship.

The couple shared their happy news on Instagram on Friday, November 29, posting a photo of Allen on one knee in front of an elegant flower arch as Steinfeld, 27, leaned in to kiss her new fiancé.

Steinfeld and Allen first sparked dating rumors in May 2023, shortly after Allen's eight-year relationship with Brittany Williams ended. The pair were spotted together in New York City, and their connection seemed to grow quickly. By June 2023, a source told Us Weekly that their relationship was "going really great" and noted how much fun they had together.