Movie fans have a packed calendar for the rest of 2025, with major franchises, star-studded originals, and long-awaited sequels hitting theaters and streaming.

This year's slate features the return of iconic characters, the expansion of popular universes, and the debut of new cinematic adventures. To help you plan your future movie dates, here are 20 of the most anticipated movies set to hit theaters and streaming platforms from April through December 2025.

1. A Minecraft Movie (April 4)

Four misfits—played by Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Sebastian Hansen—are pulled through a portal into the blocky Overworld, where they must master the rules of Minecraft to survive. Jack Black stars as Steve, who helps the group on a quest to stop the villainous Piglin leader Malgosha from destroying the world.

2. Sinners (April 18)

Michael B. Jordan takes on dual roles as twin brothers Smoke and Stack, who return to their Southern hometown to escape their past, only to face supernatural threats, including vampires. The cast includes Delroy Lindo, Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O'Connell, and Wunmi Mosaku. Music, especially blues, is central to the film's atmosphere.

3. Sneaks (April 18)

This animated adventure follows Ty (voiced by Anthony Mackie), a designer sneaker who leaves his comfortable life to rescue his stolen sister. Along the way, he teams up with a group of quirky footwear friends in New York City. Martin Lawrence, Laurence Fishburne, Keith David, and Chloe Bailey also lend their voices.

4. The Legend of Ochi (April 25)

Helena Zengel stars as Yuri, a shy farm girl on the island of Carpathia who befriends a wounded baby ochi, a mysterious animal her village fears. She embarks on a quest to return the creature home, with support from Willem Dafoe, Emily Watson, and Finn Wolfhard.

5. The Accountant 2 (April 25)

Ben Affleck reprises his role as Christian Wolff, a forensic accountant investigating the murder of an old acquaintance. He teams up with his estranged brother, Brax (Jon Bernthal), to unravel a deadly conspiracy. J.K. Simmons and Cynthia Addai-Robinson also return.

6. Until Dawn (April 25)

Inspired by the hit horror game, a group of young adults must survive a night on Blackwood Mountain, facing terrifying threats and supernatural forces. The story unfolds through their choices, with each decision affecting who survives until dawn.

7. Another Simple Favor (May 1 on Prime Video)

Anna Kendrick returns as Stephanie, whose life is upended when Emily (Blake Lively) reappears after being released from prison. The two head to a lavish wedding in Capri, where mafia intrigue and old secrets resurface. Henry Golding and Michele Morrone join the cast.

8. Lilo and Stitch (May 23)

The film closely follows the original's story: Lilo Pelekai, a lonely and imaginative six-year-old Hawaiian girl (played by newcomer Maia Kealoha), struggles with the loss of her parents and the pressures faced by her older sister and guardian, Nani (Sydney Elizebeth Agudong). Lilo's life changes when she adopts what she believes is a dog, only to discover he's actually Stitch—a genetically engineered alien fugitive, voiced once again by Chris Sanders, the character's original creator.

9. Predator: Badlands (November 7)

Elle Fanning leads this sci-fi action film as Thia, who teams up with an outcast Predator on a remote planet. Together, they go on a dangerous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.

10. Now You See Me: Now You Don't (November 14)

The magician-thieves known as the Four Horsemen return for another heist, using their illusionist skills to outwit new enemies. Woody Harrelson and Daniel Radcliffe headline the cast.

11. Wicked: For Good (November 21)

The second part of the musical adaptation follows Elphaba and Glinda in the Land of Oz before Dorothy's arrival, exploring their friendship and the events that shape the Wicked Witch of the West. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande star.

12. Zootopia 2 (November 26)

Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) and Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) return in this animated sequel, tackling new mysteries and adventures in the bustling city of Zootopia.

13. Five Nights at Freddy's 2 (December 5)

Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lillard return in this horror sequel, where new animatronic threats haunt the infamous pizzeria.

14. Avatar: Fire and Ash (December 19)

"Avatar: Fire and Ash" picks up three years after the events of "The Way of Water," with Jake Sully and Neytiri's family reeling from the devastating loss of their eldest son, Neteyam. The Sullys, now living among the oceanic Metkayina clan, are forced to confront new threats as the conflict on Pandora intensifies.

15. The SpongeBob Movie: Search for Squarepants (December 19)

In "The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants," SpongeBob goes on his biggest adventure yet when he and his friends—Patrick, Squidward, Sandy, and Mr. Krabs—journey to the deepest parts of the ocean to confront the ghostly pirate, the Flying Dutchman, voiced by Mark Hamill. The story begins with SpongeBob aspiring to prove himself as a "big guy," inspired by tales of Mr. Krabs' seafaring days, which leads him and Patrick on a swashbuckling quest.