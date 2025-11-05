Kendall Jenner marked her 30th birthday with a private getaway to Mustique, where she stayed at designer Tommy Hilfiger's Palm Beach Villa.

The U.S. Sun reported the supermodel quietly flew to the Caribbean with family and friends for a weekend celebration that mixed understated luxury with family tradition.

Kendall began posting photos after returning home, revealing scenes from the secluded island property, which costs between $125,000 and $130,000 per week to rent.

The villa sits on six beachfront acres and accommodates up to 18 guests with seven bedrooms and two pool cottages.

Family Gathering in the Caribbean

Kendall was joined by her mother, Kris Jenner, and sisters Kim, Khloe, and Kylie. Kourtney did not attend. Longtime friends Hailey Bieber, Fai Khadra, Renell Medrano, and Lauren Perez were also part of the group.

Photos shared online showed the family dressed in coordinated brown, pink, and black beachwear.

The setup included tiki torches, silver balloons reading "Happy Birthday Kendall," and a long table placed directly on the sand.

The Kardashians celebrating Kendall Jenner's birthday. pic.twitter.com/tPxNDn7irC — Kardashians Jenner (@Kardashians06) November 4, 2025

Her 818 Tequila brand featured throughout the event, from the white cream-covered cake to the mini bottles handed out during toasts.

Dinner included $500 bottles of Château Haut-Brion from 1995, the year Kendall was born. Guests watched the sunset over L'Ansecoy Bay as Kim led a toast to her sister's milestone.

Birthday Messages and Tributes

Kim shared a message online that read, "Happy 30th Birthday @kendalljenner may this decade bring you the kind of love and joy you so freely give to everyone else." Another post showed Kim laughing while holding tequila shots with her sister.

Khloe praised Kendall's independence and warmth, calling her "gentle but strong, mysterious yet warm." She wrote that her sister's ability to live "deeply and unapologetically in her truth" inspires those around her.

Photos showed Kendall embracing Kris and posing with her sisters on the beach, framed by palm trees and candlelight.

Inside Hilfiger's Island Villa

Hilfiger's Palm Beach Villa is known for its colonial design and open layout. A property description calls it "simple yet imposing," with a white façade and panoramic sea views. The residence was built in 1999 and has undergone several renovations since.

Tommy Hilfiger's wife, Dee Hilfiger, told Marie Claire in 2024 that the home was designed for comfort over formality.

"We don't have anything too precious. It's a family home," she said, explaining that guests are encouraged to walk barefoot and relax without worrying about luxury decor.

The estate features manicured gardens, poolside gazebos for evening drinks, and multiple terraces overlooking the ocean. Staff includes a manager, chef, waiter, and housekeepers, while spa treatments and excursions are offered at additional cost.