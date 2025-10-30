Sydney Sweeney's name once floated in fan debates about the next "James Bond" era, but industry insiders say her chances of landing the role are gone.

Sources revealed the actress has been quietly blacklisted after political controversy and image backlash that made her "too divisive" for the tightly managed 007 brand.

Sweeney, 28, gained fame through HBO's "Euphoria" and her romantic comedy "Anyone But You" in 2023. Her offhand remark that she "would have more fun as 'James Bond'" than as a Bond girl fueled talk of a gender-flipped spy, in a conversation with Variety.

Yet producers reportedly view her as a risky choice after her 2022 family party drew national criticism.

The event, held in Idaho, included guests wearing "Blue Lives Matter" shirts and symbols linked to far-right groups.

After photos surfaced online, Sweeney said she was "heartbroken that innocent family moments are being twisted," but the statement did little to stop the fallout.

A senior casting executive told Radar Online that Amazon MGM Studios, now leading creative control of the franchise, keeps image at the forefront.

"The 'Bond' producers are meticulous about global appeal," the insider said.

"After the American Eagle scandal, she's seen as too controversial, not bankable enough for a politically sensitive franchise."

Sydney Sweeney when asked if she would ever play a James Bond girl:



"Depends on the script. I think I'd have more fun as James Bond."



Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 27, 2025

Politics Deepen Divide

Industry figures say the controversy didn't end with the viral photos. In a 2023 Esquire interview, Sweeney acknowledged that she was a registered Republican and came from a "conservative American family."

That confirmation, one talent agent explained, "made her persona non grata in many Hollywood circles."

A public relations strategist who works with major studios said the combination of political identity and prior backlash left executives cautious. "Hollywood has a long memory," the strategist said.

"After that, big producers stepped back. No one wants to court controversy over casting."

Sydney Sweeney for the new American Eagle campaign. Sydney Sweeney Daily (@sweeneydailyx) July 23, 2025

A Star Who Still Works, But On The Outside

Despite losing momentum in major studio circles, Sweeney remains busy. She stars in "Immaculate" and "Echo Valley" and has become known for speaking bluntly about industry pressures.

In a recent interview, she recalled being told as a teen to "fix [her] face" or risk failure, a comment that shaped her early view of Hollywood's expectations.

Her "Bond" joke resurfaced during that same wave of press, reigniting talk about whether the next 007 could be female. But insiders say the discussion is irrelevant in Sweeney's case.

"She's talented and ambitious," said one studio source. "But after everything that's happened, she won't get near a franchise as carefully curated as Bond. Hollywood doesn't forget, and neither do audiences."