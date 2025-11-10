Prince Harry appeared unusually somber as he arrived at Kris Jenner's star-studded 70th birthday party on the eve of Remembrance Sunday, walking hand-in-hand with his wife Meghan Markle.

According to royal experts said the Duke of Sussex "looked fed up being paraded" and could not "stage the rictus smile" often seen on the actress, suggesting the royal was weary of constant public scrutiny.

With​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ a red poppy pinned on his black tuxedo, Harry, 41, was at odds with a Meghan, 44, who came trailing, flashing a smile in a nice-fitting black top and wrap skirt, at Jeff Bezos's $165 million Beverly Hills mansion.

According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams speaking to Mirror, "Harry is always thinking about his home country very strongly and he would really like to be able to spend more time in the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌UK.

"Harry still feels very deeply about his homeland and would like to spend more time in the UK. The same cannot be said for Meghan, so there's a clear divergence in opinions there," he said.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ event with the Hollywood theme was graced by the A-listers and tech moguls.

"Harry looks fed up being paraded, one day at a sports match and on another day at a celeb party," royal author Tom Bower told The Daily Mail, suggesting the duke's public demeanor reflected his frustration with celebrity obligations far removed from his royal upbringing.

Meghan and Prince Harry are the hottest royal couple and it’s not even close 🥰😍- pic.twitter.com/PZ1Y9sHFkm — meghan updates🧸ྀི (@meghanmupdates) November 9, 2025

While Meghan's appearance drew attention for its fashion-forward flair, insiders say the visit was also a career opportunity, coinciding with her upcoming acting return in Close Personal Friends, eight years after stepping away from Hollywood.

"She seemed very relaxed and happy," a source told PEOPLE. "She introduced herself to everyone and was very sweet and down to earth."

Royal Tensions Surface

The visit comes amid a period of high-profile events for both Sussexes and the royal family, underlining a growing gap in priorities.

While Prince William traveled to Brazil for the Earthshot Prize and to represent King Charles at COP30, Harry was photographed in Canada with service members, a move Fitzwilliams described as evidence of a "self-exiled Harry" still deeply connected to the UK.

The royal expert added that Meghan's Hollywood comeback further emphasizes the couple's diverging paths.

"Meghan's decision to appear as herself in a Hollywood comedy film definitely emphasizes her shift toward the U.S.," Fitzwilliams said. "Harry would very much like to see more of his father, especially as he has said publicly he doesn't know how long he will live for. But Meghan is focused on her commercial success."

The diary clash of royal engagements, combined with media coverage of Meghan's film, "appears to show that the feud is alive and well and living," Fitzwilliams said. "Any relationship between William and Harry is, unfortunately, water under the bridge."