Disgraced former Prince Andrew, Andrew Windsor, is said to be "oddly liberated" by his fall from royal grace, ready to re-engage in the social scene.

The 65-year-old, once nicknamed "Randy Andy" for his high-profile romances, has been stripped of his royal titles by King Charles III after renewed scrutiny over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Friends now say Andrew feels "freer than he's been in decades" and is even joking about signing up for dating apps.

A friend close to him revealed, "Andrew's mood has done a complete 180. He keeps saying it's a weight off his shoulders not having to play the royal anymore." The source told RadarOnline, "He's making jokes about signing up for dating apps, hitting the pub like a regular guy, even throwing parties again. For someone who's been publicly humiliated, he seems oddly cheerful."

After years of scandal and financial trouble, Andrew has been ordered to vacate the 30-bedroom Royal Lodge at Windsor, valued at around $40 million, and relocate to a smaller residence on the Sandringham estate.

Despite the downsizing, Andrew reportedly views this transition as "his big reset." The longtime associate said, "He's taken to introducing himself as 'Mr. Windsor' and insists he's more down-to-earth these days. He laughs that being a commoner suits him — he can live like everyone else, only with a nicer bottle on the table."

But royal insiders say his optimism may be misplaced. "He's talking about traveling again, maybe spending time in places like the Middle East, and surrounding himself with non-royal friends," said another. "He keeps saying he's free at last — no rules, no restrictions, no palace drama."

Regardless, the question begs to be asked: What's next for Andrew? Without royal funding and security, he reportedly is considering private business ventures to keep his expensive lifestyle afloat. But as one insider observed, "Few want to be associated with him. Still, Andrew's never been short on confidence — he genuinely believes he can win people over again."

According to royal aides, King Charles' decision to cut ties was final. "The King's main concern is protecting the monarchy," said one source. "Andrew's conduct made that unsustainable."

For now, Andrew Windsor seems intent on embracing his new persona, one pub night and dating app at a time.