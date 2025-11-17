Sophie Grégoire Trudeau has broken her silence regarding her ex-husband Justin Trudeau's romance with pop singer Katy Perry.

More than two years after their separation, Sophie is managing the public spotlight around Justin and Katy's relationship with grace and calm. She emphasizes that she is not a "single mom" and highlights the ongoing partnership she shares with Justin in raising their three children.

In a recent conversation with Canadian businesswoman Arlene Dickinson on a YouTube show, Sophie explained that she chooses to focus on positivity despite the public attention on Justin's relationship. She said she prefers to "listen to the music, not the noise," referring to the scrutiny and speculation that come with life in the public eye. Sophie acknowledged that public matters can be triggering, but believes that how one reacts is a personal choice. She expressed a desire to be the person who responds with calm rather than stress or judgment.

Sophie and Justin married in 2005, and they separated in 2023 after 18 years together. They share three children: Xavier James, Ella-Grace Margaret, and Hadrien Gregoire. Sophie credits Justin for being a deeply loving and present father. She stressed that rather than being a single parent, she and Justin maintain a cooperative and supportive parenting partnership. They communicate regularly to ensure their children sense family unity despite the separation.

Despite their split, Sophie said their family remains a top priority, and they are committed to nurturing their children together. She described it as "a common, conscious decision" to put their family first even while living separate lives.

The public has closely followed Justin's romance with Katy, who he was recently seen holding hands with at her birthday celebration and sharing affectionate moments on a yacht. Neither Justin nor Katy has made a formal announcement about their relationship.

Sophie has not publicly discussed her rumored new relationship with Ottawa pediatric surgeon Dr. Marcos Bettolli, which reportedly began before her separation from Justin Trudeau became public. While she has expressed pain over her marriage ending, Sophie's recent remarks convey a sense of acceptance and focus on her happiness and well-being moving forward.