Katy Perry is said to be in a new relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, months after ending her engagement to actor Orlando Bloom.

According to Us Weekly, Perry, 40, has been "really into" her connection with Trudeau, 53. A source told the outlet she is "very happy" and keeping the relationship private.

"She's trying to keep it low-key, and they've spent a lot of private time together," the insider said.

The pop star and the former prime minister were first spotted together in July, dining at Le Violon in Montreal. Days later, Trudeau attended Perry's concert with his daughter, Ella-Grace.

Perry's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ new romance is the fresh chapter in her life after announcing her and Orlando Bloom's breakup in July.

Meanwhile, Trudeau made the announcement of his separation from Sophie Grégoire Trudeau in 2023 after 18 years of ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌marriage. The former couple share three children. He stepped down as Canada's prime minister in January 2025 after nearly a decade in office.

Trudeau's Midlife Reset, Sources Say

Sources close to Trudeau told Page Six that his relationship with Perry might be part of a "midlife crisis" following his divorce and political exit.

"Dating Katy may just be Justin's answer to going to Burning Man," one Canadian society insider said. "It's a bit of a midlife crisis."

Another friend told the outlet that Trudeau's new chapter feels like "a big exhale" after years of political pressure.

"He is sowing his oats all over again. He's free from the ties of office and his marriage," the source said.

Those familiar with Trudeau's personality describe him as drawn to performance and attention. "He used to be a high school drama teacher," a source noted. "He wants to be on stage."

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were spotted together last month on KP's US$4 million yacht in Santa Barbara. pic.twitter.com/903DzXNaEj — Katy Perry Access (@accesskatyperry) October 12, 2025

Mutual Circles and Shared Spotlights

Perry and Trudeau share several high-profile connections. Both are acquainted with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sánchez. Sánchez and Perry are close friends and recently joined the same all-female Blue Origin space flight.

"They both need a boost and it may be a mutually beneficial thing," one insider told Page Six, suggesting that the pairing could help each reclaim energy after demanding personal years.

Observers also point out that the relationship mirrors elements of Trudeau's family history.

His father, former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, dated a string of famous women, including Barbra Streisand and Kim Cattrall.

The "Firework" singer has handled the public attention with humor.

After paparazzi photos showed her and Trudeau embracing on a yacht, Perry joked about it during a concert in London.

When a fan proposed to her onstage, she quipped, "No wonder I fall for Englishmen all the time—but not anymore. You really should have asked me about 48 hours ago."