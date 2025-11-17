Terry Bradshaw worried fans on Sunday, November 16, after he was suddenly absent from "Fox NFL Sunday."

Viewers quickly noticed his seat was empty, and host Curt Menefee explained that the 77-year-old analyst had come into work feeling sick and chose to go home.

"Terry Bradshaw is not with us," Menefee said on air. "He came to work sick this morning, so he decided to go home. He's not feeling well. We send him our love." Fellow analyst Howie Long added, "We miss you, man!"

A short time later, Bradshaw spoke up on Instagram to calm the growing concern.

According to People, he wrote, "Just in case you notice, won't be on Fox today. Just have a cold. All good." Fans quickly filled the comments with support, wishing him rest and hoping he would return soon.

One person wrote, "You'll be missed. You are why I watch Fox NFL," while another added, "Get rest and speedy recovery!!! Need your commentary Terry."

Bradshaw also assured fans that he expected to bounce back quickly. When a follower asked whether his book signing scheduled for Tuesday, November 18, would still happen, he replied, "Yes. Will be all good by then."

Michael Strahan Jokes About Sending Terry Bradshaw Home

Bradshaw has been a central part of "Fox NFL Sunday" since the show's first broadcast in 1994. Alongside Menefee, Long, Michael Strahan, Rob Gronkowski, and Jay Glazer, he remains one of the most familiar faces in NFL media.

His absence on Sunday felt unusual, especially since he rarely misses a show.

During the broadcast, Strahan joked that Bradshaw didn't choose to go home on his own but was sent home by the team, showing the friendly chemistry that viewers love.

In October, he left his co-hosts stunned after telling a wild tale about confusing a pig seller for Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

Earlier this year, Bradshaw discussed his future plans and said he had "two years left" at Fox.

He told a Denver radio station that working in TV feels like "a young man's game" but hinted that he hopes to stay until Fox hosts another Super Bowl in 2029, US Magazine reported.

"If we can get to the next Super Bowl, I'll be 80," he said. "I think that's time. That's pushing it."