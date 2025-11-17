"Southern Charm" star Madison LeCroy and "Real Housewives of New York" cast member Sai De Silva are keeping the feud alive online after a tense moment from the weekend sparked a wave of fan reactions.

The clash began during the "Unexpected Duos" panel on Sunday, November 16. LeCroy and co-star Austen Kroll played a guessing game featuring Bravo celebrities.

When Kroll held up a photo of De Silva, LeCroy described her as "the meanest girl I've ever met."

The audience reacted right away, and Kroll laughed before checking the answer and revealing De Silva's name.

Once the clip surfaced online, De Silva jumped into the comments. According to US Magazine, under a video posted by fan account BravoByBrett, she wrote, "You must have me confused, not all brown people look alike. I've never met her before."

But fans quickly pointed out otherwise. Reporter Gibson Johnson posted a picture from BravoCon 2023 showing LeCroy and De Silva sitting next to each other on a panel.

LeCroy reposted the image to her Instagram story, writing "point proven" and tagging De Silva directly.

Madison LeCroy is calling Sai De Silva out and she is NOT holding back! pic.twitter.com/Y4swBWN6gM — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) November 17, 2025

Madison LeCroy Shares DM Receipts

By Monday, November 17, things escalated when LeCroy shared alleged screenshots of private Instagram messages between the two.

In one message, De Silva reportedly told her, "Listen girl, leave me alone. I don't know you and I don't remember sitting next to you two years ago."

LeCroy responded sharply: "Well, you remember now, b—." De Silva then allegedly replied, "I still couldn't pick you out of a lineup. You're extremely unmemorable." LeCroy added laughing emojis to her screenshot, Yahoo reported.

De Silva also posted her own version of events, sharing a DM from a follower reminding her of the 2023 seating arrangement.

She wrote back, "Sitting next to someone 2 years ago does not mean you know them. I sit next to people on the train everyday and I do not know them."

Fans flooded social media with opinions. One commenter wrote, "Madison is 'extremely unmemorable?' Really? I totally forgot about Sai until I saw this post."

Another fan argued, "Madison isn't saying what Sai did that was mean... I need more info."

Both stars attended BravoCon 2025, but there was no sign that they crossed paths. LeCroy missed a "Watch What Happens Live" taping after her team's car crash, later sharing that everyone was safe but shaken.

De Silva, meanwhile, appeared at the anniversary taping of "WWHL" and the "RHONY" panel.