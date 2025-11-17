The 66-year-old former Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, is said to be looking for a wealthy companion who would help her lead a life of comfort, as she has become accustomed to since the loss of her royal titles. Sources say Ferguson is determined to secure financial stability after being cut off from royal support.

"Sarah's always been a survivor, but this time she's genuinely scared," said one friend. "The idea of slipping into obscurity – or worse, running out of money – is haunting her. She's telling people she needs to find a man with real wealth who can help her keep living the way she's used to."

The former royal has faced public scrutiny after leaked emails revealed her correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein, whom she once called a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend." Ferguson maintains the emails were written under legal threats, but the fallout contributed to her retreat from public life.

An insider explained to RadarOnline: "She's desperately framing it as a fresh start, but in truth it's more of a bailout. She's not about to part with her designer clothes, luxury trips, or spa days. The only way she can sustain that lifestyle now is by finding someone rich enough to fund it. She's on the hunt for a true sugar daddy now, and is appealing to the few people in high society who will still speak to her to make introductions."

Ferguson has reportedly embarked on a reconnection with influential acquaintances from the past, including business contacts she met through her charity work.

One insider explained, "Sarah's been reconnecting with her global circle – former friends, society figures, and wealthy businessmen she's known for years. She laughs about finding her own Richard Gere figure to rescue her, but underneath it, she's panicking. She's relied on Andrew's support for so long, and now that cushion has vanished."

Despite being cut off from royal privileges, Ferguson has described the situation as liberating.

"She's telling people it's like being freed from the royal leash, but she knows the financial reality has hit hard. What she wants now is someone who can give her security and keep her in the comfort she's always enjoyed," the source shared.

Sources also indicate that Ferguson no longer prioritizes romance or aristocratic titles, focusing instead on financial security.

An insider added, "She's over penniless princes. Age and looks aren't factors for her anymore – it's all about financial stability. She's not chasing love this time, she's hunting for a safety net. She's in total survival mode right now – and if that means landing a wealthy benefactor, so be it. She has no intention of swapping her champagne lifestyle for tap water."