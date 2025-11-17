Angelina Jolie is reportedly struggling emotionally after her Ukrainian bodyguard, Dmytro Pyshchikov, 33, was detained and conscripted into military service during her humanitarian visit to Ukraine.

According to The Sun, the Hollywood actress, 50, who has spent more than two decades as a UN and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, was traveling through southern Ukraine on Nov. 5 with the Legacy of War Foundation when Pyshchikov was stopped at a military checkpoint in Pivdennoukrainsk.

Officials determined he had no valid exemption from service and ordered him to the Territorial Recruitment Center in Voznesensk, Mykolaiv region, responsible for training personnel for Ukraine's ongoing defense against Russian forces.

A source close to Jolie described her as "devastated and guilt-ridden" over the incident.

"Angelina feels a crushing sense of responsibility," the insider told OK magazine. "She came to offer solidarity and support — not to see someone who risked his life protecting her dragged away to the front line. She's barely sleeping."

"She keeps saying, 'If I hadn't gone there, this wouldn't have happened.'"

Pyshchikov's girlfriend, Yulia Lotytska, told Ukrainian media that the detention came suddenly.

"He called me on Nov. 5. I texted him several times before that, he didn't answer," she said, according to the Daily Mail.

"Then I decided to call, his phone was turned off. And he called after a while, told me that he was in the Mykolaiv region, in Voznesensk — that he had been detained, he was moving with the motorcade."

His brother, Yevhen, added that Dmytro had previously been allowed to defer service due to a spinal condition, but authorities moved forward with conscription amid tightened military enforcement.

A defense insider told The US Sun that "anyone eligible is being pulled in, no matter the circumstances. Even being with a celebrity won't change that."

The Ukrainian Ground Forces later confirmed that Pyshchikov was part of Jolie's security convoy but emphasized that the actress "did not interfere in the work of the military or officials." A statement added that "all circumstances were clarified" before Jolie continued on her planned route.

After​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the formal explanation, the local representatives in Kyiv maintained that the draft for reinforcements was only one element of a comprehensive military crackdown.

The district military office in Mykolaiv announced that Dmytro was a reservist who had been called for retraining; however, the authorities didn't disclose whether he had been sent to the front line.

Jolie Seeks Updates Amid Rising Anxiety

Jolie, who has previously visited children displaced by shelling in frontline areas near Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia, reportedly "felt sick with worry" and sought updates through UN channels.

"She came with such good intentions," an insider said. "Now she's consumed by guilt, replaying every decision she made that day. Her friends are worried; the stress is taking a toll on her physically and emotionally."

According to reports, Jolie even reached out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to appeal for the release of her bodyguard. However, there has been no official confirmation that the call took place.

Pyshchikov himself later posted a video addressing the situation. He reassured followers, saying, "Friends, don't panic. Everything is fine. I didn't run away or hide from anyone. The plan is to complete training and serve in the army."

Recognition Amid Conflict

Although the situation was agitated, Jolie's trip to Ukraine still featured moments of appreciation from local authorities. In particular, border guards expressed their gratitude to her for her support of the country in the long-running fight against Russia, by presenting her with national symbols and the emblem of the State Border Guard Service as a way of thanking you.

The actress, known for films such as "Maleficent" and "Tomb Raider," has emphasized the humanitarian purpose of her trip, underscoring the daily risks civilians face in conflict zones.

"At a time when governments around the world are turning their backs on the protection of civilians, their strength and their support for each other is humbling," she said in previous remarks about her charity work.