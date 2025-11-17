Prince Harry's unexpected travel schedule has revived tensions between the Duke of Sussex and the royal household, after mixed messages from his team and Buckingham Palace fueled questions about what each side was told — and when.

The issue erupted during the first day of Harry's five-day visit to Brazil.

Reporters traveling with the duke said news alerts suddenly appeared on their phones announcing an upcoming stop in Toronto for "remembrancetide," a visit that had not been mentioned during earlier briefings.

The surprise prompted immediate inquiries to both the Sussex communication office and palace aides in London.

Conflicting Accounts Emerge

Harry's office maintained that "the Palace" had been alerted to the Canada stop "as a courtesy," a line echoed in several outlets, including Radar Online.

But sources at both Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace told reporters they had received no advance notice, with one insider describing it as "a bit rum" to suggest otherwise.

The disputed communication was significant because Harry's Toronto program overlapped with the responsibilities of senior members of the royal family.

During the visit, he met soldiers associated with the Queen's Own Rifles of Canada, the regiment for which Queen Camilla serves as Colonel-in-Chief, as well as members of the Royal Regiment of Canada, a role King Charles has held since 1977.

Harry also visited veterans participating in a creative arts therapy program at Sunnybrook Hospital and released a reflective essay titled "The Bond, the Banter, the Bravery: What It Means to Be British." In it, he wrote that remembrance "is not simply a minute's silence," but "a call to collective responsibility."

Timing Sparks Fresh Palace Frustration

PEOPLE Magazine reported that palace aides were "surprised" by the announcement, contradicting the Sussex team's assertion that royal communications had been informed.

The publication noted that earlier this year, Harry had offered to share his schedule to prevent clashes — a gesture seen as part of the slow thaw in his relationship with King Charles following their brief meeting this fall.

The timing of the Toronto events also coincided with Prince William's high-profile week in Brazil, during which he delivered speeches at the Earthshot Prize.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party. pic.twitter.com/HlDqhJD2W5 — ᥫ᭡ (@popculture4k) November 9, 2025

Party Photos Add Another Complication

As Harry marked Remembrance Week in Canada, a different set of images seized global attention days later: photos of Harry and Meghan Markle attending Kris Jenner's James Bond-themed 70th birthday celebration at Jeff Bezos' Los Angeles home.

Harry, wearing a black tuxedo and a red poppy, was seen arriving with Meghan. Additional photos circulated showing the couple posing with Jenner, including one in which Harry appeared "a little bleary-eyed," according to Radar Online, before the images were quickly deleted.

Sources told the outlet that the Sussex team had asked for the posts to come down, though the couple has not commented.

PEOPLE reported that some guests believed Harry and Meghan had declined photo consent upon arrival, but another source told the magazine, "there were no consent forms."